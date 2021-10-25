



TesseracT P O R T A L S Kscope

Web Exclusive

As artists were struggling to reach pandemic-isolated fans, the progressive metal band TesseracT presented the live cinematic performance entitled P O R T A L S in December of 2020. Surrounded by a dazzling array of lighting and effects, the quintet performed a career-spanning set of songs set in a chaptered screenplay.

Available in multiple film/soundtrack formats, P O R T A L S can now be enjoyed as a 2-CD or 3-LP live album, independent of the film. With tracks ranging from their 2010’s debut EP, Concealing Fate, to 2018’s Sonder album, P O R T A L S makes an ideal place to start for those new to TesseracT, where they’ll also find the band at their most dynamic. (www.tesseractband.co.uk)

Author rating: 7/10