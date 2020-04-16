



After a hiatus of almost a decade, Pure Reason Revolution—John Courtney and Chloë Alper—come roaring back into view with the aptly titled “New Obsession,” the first track on their long-awaited new album Eupnea. If this is a band that is brand new to you as you read this short précis of their new long-player, prepare to develop obsessional tendencies as you first seek to take in the sinuous and muscular twists and turns of this fine return and then ravenously devour the earlier entries in their delectable discography.

On this, their fourth album, Courtney and Alper expertly distill the elements that made the band in its first incarnation so essential. On “New Obsession,” the modern prog aspects of the band’s makeup are brought to the fore before a crushing and gorgeous breakdown shows that this is a band fit to tear apart any room. “Silent Genesis” is a thing of beauty and contains an even beefier mid-section. Utterly satisfying. Never has a 10-minute song held attention so powerfully. Elsewhere “Maelstrom” is full of hooks as the shared vocals punch through. “Ghosts and Typhoons” is a driving straight-ahead (for Pure Reason Revolution, at least) rocker, whilst “Beyond Our Bodies” gives the impression of being a light ballad until it takes off in its mid-section and draws to a close with a section fit for stadiums.

It all builds, though to the closing title track. For those familiar with the band, this will draw comparison with “The Bright Ambassadors of Morning.” For those not, contained herein are all of the elements that you would be seeking if you wanted to gather pop, rock, metal, and prog together at a genre convention and see what they would sound like in one song. I know it sounds like it’s all a little bit…much? But honestly, when the song abruptly finishes with a tired sigh, all you’ll be wanting to do is rush to the dial and press play all over again, except this time with the volume turned up even higher.

When bands come back from hiatuses, it is always a risk. What if they fail to hit whatever heights they attained previously? Won’t it be so crushingly disappointing? Well, with Eupnea Pure Reason banish any such worries with abandon. This album is the finest of their career by a distance. It should please the faithful and ought to win them a legion of devoted new fans to boot. (www.facebook.com/purereasonrevolution/)

Author rating: 8/10