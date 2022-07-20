



Fresh has been one of punk’s best-kept secrets for a few years now, securing their place within England’s world of cheeky and scrappy emo-adjacent pop punk outfits. Think DIY bands like Martha, Muncie Girls, and ME REX, the latter of which shares several members with Fresh. Their supremely underrated sophomore record, Withdraw, saw them landing on a sound that felt akin to a cathartic therapy session, only set to vibrant and bouncing indie punk. Plenty of bands combine vulnerability with a deep well of hooks, but a magnetic simplicity and defiantly joyous warmth lay at the core of Withdraw, a record that closed with frontperson Kathryn Woods screaming “I am valued, I am loved!”

The band’s new record, Raise Hell, occupies a similar creative landscape, balancing vulnerable confessionals with an ear for ebullient hooks. The band incorporates some new textures, such as the bright synths that run throughout the opener “Our Love,” or the bursts of horns that burnish “Going to Bed.” While these elements don’t blunt out the band’s rough-around-the-edges presentation, they do add a bit of fullness and depth that the band could previously lack instrumentally. However, the band’s best moments are once again found with their punchy and joyous indie punk stylings and their lyrics that move between hesitantly hopeful paeans to queer love and soul-deep yearning confessions.

“Morgan and Joanne,” the record’s soaring lead single, marries these two worlds, both tributing the adorable story of a first date that went viral back in 2019, and tracing Woods’ longing for that kind of connection. Most of the record explores a similar emotional limbo, with Woods dreaming of making a change and leaving behind shame and regret, only to be pulled back into her present. “Babyface” opens with Woods insisting “One of these days I’m gonna move far away/And get a dog and start again/Unlock my phone and talk more shit,” only to be boxed in by boredom and frustration. Similarly, “Fuck Up” finds Woods also feeling trapped and uncertain as she confesses, “Dreaming of leaving this place/That I’ve now outgrown/But I can’t muster it up/I’m such a fuck-up.”

These conflicts capture the frustration and ennui of the mid-20s, where you’re ready to move into the next phase of your life, yet still stuck in the bland world you wish to escape. Where their last album tracked a story of self-love at all costs, Raise Hell looks to the future, wondering what comes next. Though the band doesn’t necessarily give the answers, they do offer plenty of escapist thrills, bringing forth a sub-30-minute rush of bright melodicism and rollicking punk songwriting.

The record feels like what you get when you blend together the wistful lyricism of queer singer/songwriters like Adult Mom, the hook-laden power pop of The Beths, and the irrepressible energy of punk mainstays like Jeff Rosenstock or PUP. Yet, Woods’ distinctive lilting vocals, the band’s summery harmonies, and their upbeat guitar stylings all give them their own identity, one that seems based on capturing a warm, golden-hour glow of hope and joy. Even within the record’s quiet acoustic moments or anxiety-laden lyrics, a silver lining seems to lie behind every cloud.

Fortunately, there is always space for an album that quite simply makes you feel good. The record seems to be inviting you to roll down the windows, breathe in the summer days, let loose, and enjoy the path forward, even if you don’t know where it leads. Though it is simple and sweet, it is the kind of music that isn’t only heart-warming, it is necessary. If you need something to scream, cry, or rage along to, Fresh is here to provide. (www.freshpunks.com)

Author rating: 8/10