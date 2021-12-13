



Ratcatcher begins with a slo-motion shot of a young boy wrapping himself in a window curtain. He’s so wrapped up in it that his features are hard to make out; he’s left looking like an old-fashioned ghost slowly spinning in space. Through the window behind him, the sky is a cold, foggy blue, giving the entire sequence the air of a dream that fades in the seconds after you wake up. Then the shot transitions into regular speed and sound as his mother smacks him in the head and pulls him out of the curtain.

It’s rare that filmmakers announce themselves as quickly and as clearly as Lynne Ramsay does in the opening moments of Ratcatcher, her 1999 feature debut. Set in the slums of Glasgow during a housing crisis of the early 1970s, the film depicts life amid the the squalor of the city from the perspective of James Gillespie, a 12-year old boy. The film begins with an incident that would likely be the climax of a lesser film; while playing with a younger neighbor - the boy from the opening scene - James pushes him into the canal that runs behind their housing block and the boy drowns. Although the tragedy ripples through the neighborhood, James never tells anyone about his role in the accident and the moment becomes less of a plot point and more of an inciting thematic element; when things are hopeless, how much does guilt truly matter?

Ramsey spent much of her early career working in her hometown of Glasgow, a city that native and foreign filmmakers reliably depict as a blighted, ashen, post-industrial wasteland. The 1973 housing crisis that Ramsey depicts in Ratcatcher is historically accurate; with the end of the post-war boom, parts of the city became so poor and dilapidated - no garbage pick-ups, no running water, no social services - that entire neighborhoods were evacuated and moved to new housing. The film’s portrayal of these conditions is unflinching, with James and his compatriots playing amid literal mounds of garbage bags, chasing rats with sticks and fishing in a canal choked with trash and filth.

The through line present in all of Ramsey’s work - her later films include Morven Callar, We Need to Talk About Kevin and You Were Never Really Here - is the use of natural environments and narrative realism to depict the mindset of individuals in extreme crisis. Formally, her work is impressionistic and dream-like, but her fidelity to real spaces keeps it from ever becoming abstract. Unlike the adult protagonists from her later work, however, James doesn’t really seem to realize - at least not initially - that he’s living a life of extremity and hopelessness. He’s just a kid and just wants to do things that kids do: play with his friends, explore and be loved. And to Ramsey’s credit, he’s not without those things. It would be easy to characterize her work as misery porn, but as a director she’s too smart and too empathetic to push her characters into pure nihilism.

Which brings us back to the inciting incident of the film. James accidentally kills his friend in the opening scenes, and although he’s never externally punished for this and although the rest of the world quickly forgets about the boy he killed - his grieving parents are relocated soon after his death - one gets the sense that James carries his guilt with him even if he’s not fully aware of it. His connection to his family and his friends slowly begins to fade. His only truly rewarding relationship is with a local girl several years his elder, who finds herself frequently pressured into sex by the bullies who give both her and James a hard time. Their relationship blurs the line between sexual intimacy and the intimacy that children have for each other without the burdens of social boundaries that develop between adults. The scene in which they take a bath together and wash the lice from each other’s hair is the sweet but still grotesque inversion of the recurring imagery of drowning that permeates the film, and other films in Ramsey’s oeuvre.

The Criterion Blu-ray release of Ratcatcher includes three short films Ramsey made prior to her feature debut. Their inclusion is instructional; they’re very much the thematic demo tapes to Ratcatcher’s debut album. Two of them - as well as Ratcatcher itself - star Ramsey’s daughter and namesake Lynne Ramsey Jr., perhaps one of the cutest children ever committed to film. The three shorts - Small Deaths, Kill the Day and Gasman - feature many of the same elements - and even several nearly identical scenes - found in both Ratcatcher and her later work; post-industrial poverty, drug abuse and the ways in which children internalize the tragedy around them even if they don’t fully understand it.

