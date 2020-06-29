



Ravenlight Project Genesis Novus

Web Exclusive

Project Genesis, the debut album from Ravenlight, a self-proclaimed symphonic power metal band from Ireland, is often a study in contrasts and occasionally conflicting styles.

The pounding rhythmic drums and supercharged guitars are suppressed enough to not be overbearing while some keyboards and colorful guitar leads crisscross borders between the surging turbulence of metal and the technical dexterity of prog.

The symphonic piece comes by way of singer Rebecca Feeney, whose operatic vocals often sound angelic but also produce some ungodly chants, adding to the juxtaposition while providing uniqueness.

Project Genesis may not be compelling enough to return to often but it is certainly entertaining, and with a name like Ravenlight, how can you go wrong? (www.ravenlight-band.co.uk)

Author rating: 6/10