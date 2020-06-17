



Tori Amos Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage Published by Atria

Resistance is Tori Amos' second book, and in it she details her various encounters with her muse. In chapters that each conclude with a set of relevant song lyrics, she details her creative process and her conceptualization of the muse. Through it all, she discussed important events such as her time as a young songwriter, the disappointment of her first album with Y Kant Tori Read, and being told by label executives to replace the piano with guitar on her breakthrough Little Earthquakes. She discusses the time after 9/11 when she tried to help a nation heal through song. She talks in depth about the loss of her parents and how she articulated and processed her grief through art. Much more than a series of anecdotes, Resistance is an engaging document of one artist's interaction with her muse, and one filled with so much compassion, hope, vision, introspection, and truth.

(www.toriamos.com) (www.simonandschuster.com)

Author rating: 7/10