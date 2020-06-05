Lettuce
Resonate
Lettuce
Jun 05, 2020 Web Exclusive
Lettuce make music that will put a smile on our face and get your hips moving (or at least as much as your hips will move, mine don’t do much these days). Their music takes us to a place where all that matters, for a few short minutes at least, is the power and beauty of funk to remind us that there is still good, joy, and hope in the world, despite these dark times.
The veteran funk band’s new album, Resonate, is the kind of distillation of musical joy and wonder that is all too rare these days. From the first notes of opening groove “Blaze,” through solid mid-album cuts such as the organ-driven “Silence is Golden,” right through to the disco-infused “House of Lett” and the closing title track, Lettuce are here to make this and every day a finer one. (www.lettucefunk.com)
Author rating: 7.5/10
