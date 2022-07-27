



Resurrection Studio: IFC Films

Director: Andrew Semans

Web Exclusive



Andrew Semans’ sophomore feature, Resurrection, is a fascinating, if not fully realized, portrait of motherhood, revenge and the act of reconciling with mistakes made in the past, no matter the cost.

Resurrection follows Margaret (Rebecca Hall), a successful businesswoman and single mother whose life is ordinary but comfortable. She spends her days at the office, giving PowerPoint presentations or sitting in meetings, and her nights dealing with her teenage daughter Abbie (Grace Kaufman). She isn’t particularly interested in commitment but has an intimate fling with Peter (Michael Esper), a married co-worker. It is obvious that she knows her life isn’t anything special, but she appears satisfied with it, even when things don’t go her way.

One day, at a convention, Margaret catches a glimpse of David (Tim Roth), a figure from her past. She fearfully rushes out of the building before being seen, questioning why the character has returned to her life and what he could want. When Margaret continues spotting David in locations around her, her life begins to unravel as she recalls frightening memories from her early adulthood, including a secret that she has kept to herself for decades. As she quickly discovers, however, there is a specific reason that David is back–one she cannot run away from.

Resurrection’s plot is somewhat one-dimensional. Most of the film captures the tensions between Margaret and David as his presence in her life becomes more intense. The result is a slow-burning film that carefully escalates its stakes to capture the extent of Margaret’s shattering persona in a visceral, demanding way. It makes sense why a film like this would move slowly, since rushing things would only make the situation feel animated and forced, especially as the narrative takes more intense turns. Still, due to the plot’s straightforward nature, the film’s sluggish pacing can feel toiling and, at various points, somewhat frustrating.

Resurrection includes a couple of side narratives which capture Margaret’s cracking relationships with Abbie and Peter as she dedicates more of her time to dealing with David. These plot points–especially the mother-daughter tension–are intriguing, but aren’t given enough space in the film to make much of an impact. Additionally, at the film’s conclusion, these stories aren’t resolved enough to feel warranted.

Regardless of these flaws, when Resurrection works, it works well. The film does an excellent job exploring the concepts of grief and trauma, especially when one must relive and come to terms with their past. The film’s most unforgettable sequence is a simple, uncut eight-minute monologue, delivered by Margaret, where she opens up about her past for the first time. The tension in that scene is unlike any other in the film, weaponizing the film’s sharp dialogue against the viewer and leaving them shocked, baffled and horrified all at once. Moments like these prove how much intent and passion are present in the film. It’s a shame they’re misplaced more often than not.

It’s impossible to talk about Resurrection without mentioning leading duo Hall and Roth. Hall delivers a searing portrayal that skillfully captures her character’s descent into self-doubt, fear and anger. Hall’s performance excellently complements her performance in last year’s The Night House, a film that also deals with grief in a very different, but just as horrifying, way. While Roth’s role takes up less screen time, he is fantastic, armed with a threatening persona that appears deceptively gentle and alarmingly hostile at the same time. (www.ifcfilms.com/films/resurrection)

Author rating: 5.5/10