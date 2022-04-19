 Grateful Dead: Road Trips Vol. 1 No. 4: From Egypt with Love (Real Gone) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, April 19th, 2022  
Subscribe

Grateful Dead

Road Trips Vol. 1 No. 4: From Egypt with Love

Real Gone

Apr 19, 2022 Web Exclusive By Hays Davis Bookmark and Share


Being present for Grateful Dead’s 1978 performances in Egypt may have been beyond the means of most fans, but the band’s five-show run that October at Winterland in San Francisco dubbed From Egypt with Love offered a later alternative at the time.

This edition of the Dead’s Road Trips series presents performances from the run’s last two nights, on October 21 and 22. During the period when they were working to wrap up the album Shakedown Street (to be released the following month), the Dead turned to Shakedown for “Stagger Lee,” “I Need A Miracle,” and “Fire on the Mountain” (in a great segue from “Scarlet Begonias”), all of which would remain with varying regularity in their repertoire into 1995.

Recorded by the great Betty Cantor-Jackson, legendary for her “Betty Boards,” there are plenty of highlights here. Rolling from “Got My Mojo Working,” the band is on fire as “The Other One” segues to a lovely “Stella Blue” and “Sugar Magnolia” before a lively “U.S. Blues” closes the 10/21 disc. Guests are featured throughout the sets, with master oud player Hamza El Din joining for “Ollin Arageed” (which segues to “Deal”), along with War’s harmonica player Lee Oskar stepping in during “Mojo” and Quicksilver Messenger Service’s John Cipollina adding guitar to “Not Fade Away” and ”Goin’ Down the Road Feeling Bad.”

With fine late-’70s performances and recordings that couldn’t be better, consider this from 1978 with love. (www.dead.net)

Author rating: 7.5/10

Rate this album
Average reader rating: 6/10



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent