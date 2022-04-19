



Grateful Dead Road Trips Vol. 1 No. 4: From Egypt with Love Real Gone

Web Exclusive

Being present for Grateful Dead’s 1978 performances in Egypt may have been beyond the means of most fans, but the band’s five-show run that October at Winterland in San Francisco dubbed From Egypt with Love offered a later alternative at the time.

This edition of the Dead’s Road Trips series presents performances from the run’s last two nights, on October 21 and 22. During the period when they were working to wrap up the album Shakedown Street (to be released the following month), the Dead turned to Shakedown for “Stagger Lee,” “I Need A Miracle,” and “Fire on the Mountain” (in a great segue from “Scarlet Begonias”), all of which would remain with varying regularity in their repertoire into 1995.

Recorded by the great Betty Cantor-Jackson, legendary for her “Betty Boards,” there are plenty of highlights here. Rolling from “Got My Mojo Working,” the band is on fire as “The Other One” segues to a lovely “Stella Blue” and “Sugar Magnolia” before a lively “U.S. Blues” closes the 10/21 disc. Guests are featured throughout the sets, with master oud player Hamza El Din joining for “Ollin Arageed” (which segues to “Deal”), along with War’s harmonica player Lee Oskar stepping in during “Mojo” and Quicksilver Messenger Service’s John Cipollina adding guitar to “Not Fade Away” and ”Goin’ Down the Road Feeling Bad.”

With fine late-’70s performances and recordings that couldn’t be better, consider this from 1978 with love. (www.dead.net)

Author rating: 7.5/10