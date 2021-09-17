 Rory Gallagher: Rory Gallagher 50th Anniversary Edition (UMC) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 17th, 2021  
Rory Gallagher

Rory Gallagher 50th Anniversary Edition

UMC

Sep 17, 2021 By Hays Davis


The deluxe edition of Rory Gallagher’s 1971 debut album amply illustrates why the Irish guitarist continues to cast such a long, broad shadow. This 5-disc set (available in multiple formats) offers a new mix of Rory Gallagher, which followed shortly after leaving the band Taste, with 30 unreleased outtakes and alternate takes providing a deeper dive into the album’s recordings. A six-song 1971 BBC Radio John Peel Sunday Concert and four 1971 BBC Radio Sounds of the Seventies session tracks are included, along with a previously unreleased 50-minute DVD presenting Gallagher’s first solo concert, filmed in Paris for the French TV show Pop Deux.

As an oft-told story goes, during a TV appearance in the late ’60s on The Mike Douglas Show, Jimi Hendrix was asked, “What’s it like to be the best rock guitarist in the world?” He reportedly replied, “I don’t know, you’ll have to ask Rory Gallagher.” Whether he was peerless or a master among his peers, Rory Gallagher 50th Anniversary showcases the breadth of Gallagher’s command of his instrument. (www.rorygallagher.com)

Author rating: 8/10

