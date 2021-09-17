



Rory Gallagher Rory Gallagher 50th Anniversary Edition UMC

Web Exclusive

The deluxe edition of Rory Gallagher’s 1971 debut album amply illustrates why the Irish guitarist continues to cast such a long, broad shadow. This 5-disc set (available in multiple formats) offers a new mix of Rory Gallagher, which followed shortly after leaving the band Taste, with 30 unreleased outtakes and alternate takes providing a deeper dive into the album’s recordings. A six-song 1971 BBC Radio John Peel Sunday Concert and four 1971 BBC Radio Sounds of the Seventies session tracks are included, along with a previously unreleased 50-minute DVD presenting Gallagher’s first solo concert, filmed in Paris for the French TV show Pop Deux.

As an oft-told story goes, during a TV appearance in the late ’60s on The Mike Douglas Show, Jimi Hendrix was asked, “What’s it like to be the best rock guitarist in the world?” He reportedly replied, “I don’t know, you’ll have to ask Rory Gallagher.” Whether he was peerless or a master among his peers, Rory Gallagher 50th Anniversary showcases the breadth of Gallagher’s command of his instrument. (www.rorygallagher.com)

Author rating: 8/10