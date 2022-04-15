



[Alert: This review contains spoilers.]

While arguably among its weaker entries, directors Radio Silence’s Scream (known informally as Scream 5) is not without the landmark “meta-slasher whodunnit” franchise’s signature wit and insightful cultural commentary, which sets it leagues apart from many of the current decade’s major horror offerings. Distinguishing itself as the first Scream film not to be helmed by the franchise’s creator Wes Craven, who died in 2015, the franchise’s fifth installment feels somehow more viciously determined than the majority of its predecessors, its central philosophy drawing generously from millennial culture’s often depraved psychology. Touched upon with some eloquence are the potential dangers of mass nostalgia, the insanity of extreme fandom, and the desire for more satisfying original content in horror cinema—all major concerns of the era, serving as perfect fodder for a franchise which so accurately satirizes the genre and its discontents.

The town of Woodsboro, CA, remains as quaint and comfortable as it was back in 1996. It is on a quiet night typical of the region that we are introduced to unsuspecting teenager Tara Carpenter (in a phenomenal performance by Jenna Ortega), who is, much like Drew Barrymore’s ill-fated Casey Becker was 25 years prior, home alone and unfortunate enough to have answered the killer’s signature phone call. After some brief banter with the voice on the other end, Tara is asked the franchise’s timeless question: “What’s your favorite scary movie?” Indicative of the time, she responds, “The Babadook,” adding, “It’s an amazing meditation on motherhood and grief.” Seemingly disappointed, the killer asks, “Isn’t that a little fancy-pants?” Tara elaborates, “Well, it’s ‘elevated’ horror,” thus introducing one of the film’s key terms. Ghostface, apparently unfamiliar with the concept, asks Tara to define it. “Like, scary but with complex emotional and thematic underpinnings,” she explains. “It’s not just some schlocky cheeseball nonsense with wall-to-wall jump scares.” As Ghostface’s hostility escalates and Tara realizes the conversation’s true nature, the scene unfolds into a particularly nasty chase-and-slash sequence, which Tara ultimately survives. The film’s intense opening sets the stage for what follows, which, even in comparison to its predecessors, is remarkably brutal and chaotic.

130+ miles away in Modesto, we are introduced to Tara’s estranged elder half-sister Sam (Melissa Barrera) and her unassuming boyfriend Richie (Jack Quaid). The two decide to travel to Woodsboro after Sam receives the news of her sister’s attack. She recounts the town’s lurid history to Richie on their drive, using references to Stab, the film’s movie-within-a-movie, which has, in Sam and Richie’s universe, gone on to attain cult status, as well as spawn a barrage of trashy sequels. As in the franchise’s previous entries, Stab is once again used as the characters’ means of critiquing horror cinema and its various tropes and clichés. It is within these dialogues that Scream shines, especially upon the introduction of Jasmin Savoy Brown’s witty film geek Mindy Meeks-Martin (she and her twin brother Chad are the niece and nephew of Scream and Scream 2’s resident witty film geek Randy Meeks), who offers the film’s most profound observations through her ardently passionate pondering, most notably explaining the concept of a “requel” to her friends, the group now consisting of herself, Sam, Richie, Chad (Mason Gooding), Amber (Mikey Madison), Wes (Dylan Minnette), and Liv (Sonia Ben Ammar)—all friends of Tara’s, who is still recuperating in the hospital. “You can’t just reboot a franchise from scratch anymore. The fans won’t stand for it…You can’t just do a straight sequel either,” Mindy explains, citing examples of disappointing attempts at rebooting Black Christmas, Child’s Play, and Flatliners. “You gotta build something new—but not too new, or the internet goes bug-fucking nuts. It’s gotta be part of an ongoing storyline, even if the story shouldn’t have been ongoing in the first place. New main characters, yes, but supported by and related to legacy characters.”

Mindy is the film’s key character, Brown’s portrayal creating the perfect balance of humor, intelligence, and sheer likability. Scream’s most profound observations come courtesy of Mindy who, like her late uncle, has spent a great deal of her life as a popular culture junkie. Early on, she addresses what is revealed to be the film’s major concern: “toxic fandom.” Of course, this sentiment has remained at the core of every Scream film, but is evaluated by a new generation here. Stab 8, according to Mindy, “pissed on [its fans’] childhoods,” its writers having “crammed in social commentary just to make it ‘elevated,’ ” something which, as in the case of this year’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot, is not always easy to achieve convincingly, with the work of horror visionary Jordan Peele being named as the primary exception to this rule. “To some people, the original is their favorite thing in the world. The movie that made them love horror,” Mindy describes the mentality of Stab’s most enthusiastic devotees. “God help anyone who slightly fucks with that special memory.” With this, the group concludes that the killer is attempting to create their own “requel,” their demented obsession obviously directed toward Sam, who asks, “Are you telling me that I’m caught in the middle of fan-fucking-fiction?”

Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette reprise their respective roles as the franchise’s central “legacy” characters, offering some of their finest performances. Campbell’s beloved “final girl” Sidney Prescott boldly navigates the streets of Woodsboro after returning to town at the behest of Arquette’s endearingly eccentric Dwight “Dewey” Riley, now a grizzled shell of his former self living reclusively in a mobile home. “Something about this one just feels different,” Dewey remarks to Sidney of the most recent spree. Gale Weathers, herself a dynamic presence throughout the film, is provided a new dimension, from which Cox mines an abundance of cinematic gold. Old fans of the franchise will ache as Gale and Dewey—whose quirky on-again, off-again romance has always been essential to the Scream films—are briefly reunited. Both have been hardened by the years and various massacres, learning the hard way that the killer is always one of their own, an otherwise friendly face within the crowd. While the legacy characters’ roles are just as significant, Scream ultimately belongs to the youth, with Sam, Tara, and their group spearheading the investigation as members gradually vanish and the bodies continue piling up.

As expected, the blood and terror are plenty, with many characters (including a leading “legacy”) meeting their grisly demises at the hands of Ghostface, who is revealed to be both Amber and Richie. The duo—secretly an item—happen to be the very “toxic” fans addressed by Mindy earlier on, two Stab fanatics fed up with subpar sequels that underestimate the film’s base. “Nobody takes the true fan seriously. Not really,” Richie insists. “They just laugh at us and why, because we love something?” The duo’s aim, you might ask? Simply put, Amber and Richie have concocted an elaborate, semi-Mansonoid scheme to lure the Stab franchise’s legacy characters back to Woodsboro and intermingle them with a fresh cast. They will engineer a perfect “requel,” which they plan to pitch to Hollywood in hopes of replenishing the largely bankrupt horror genre. How so? By pinning the murders on Sam, who happens to be the illegitimate daughter of Billy Loomis, one of the two perpetrators of the original Woodsboro murders back in the ’90s. Skeet Ulrich reprises his role as Billy, glimpsed occasionally in maddening visions experienced by Sam throughout the film. Of course, the scheme is thwarted and the surviving characters are left available for the advent of Scream 6, which has since been announced.

A well-written and often effective horror film, Scream is obviously not an unpleasant experience, but fails to conjure the same penetrating atmosphere of the first two. This by no means robs the film of its value however, as its performances are wonderful, its thrills often effective, and its “meta” approach as necessary and cathartic as one might expect. The beauty behind the Scream franchise lies in its ability to embrace the irony inherent within the horror genre, the running joke being that the joke is not really a joke—or is it? Scream remains true to this philosophy, its cast and crew paying loving homage, while attempting to steer the franchise toward a commendable future. If one can resist the temptation to compare the film too frequently to the original, then Scream should certainly satisfy the more thoughtful horror enthusiast.

