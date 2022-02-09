



A Place to Bury Strangers See Through You Dedstrange

Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Longevity is a facet that can’t be bought, yet for A Place to Bury Strangers it’s something that comes naturally. This is primarily due to the fact that they’ve never stood still, preferring instead to constantly evolve to the point where no two records ever sound the same.

While founding member Oliver Ackermann is the only constant from the band’s formation nearly 20 years ago, his dogged refusal to slip into a formula is a key factor in their progression. Another factor is the ever-changing line-up that brings with it a whole new dimension in terms of collaborative ideas.

The band’s sixth album, See Through You, marks their first with recently acquired members John Fedowicz on bass and his spouse Sandra on drums. The two new members also perform as noise rock duo Ceremony East Coast. It isn’t the first time Fedowicz has teamed up with Ackermann, having initially played together in Skywave prior to forming their present bands, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that much of See Through You owes as much to the textured, darkwave sounds of yore as it does the brutal sonic annihilation that’s become synonymous with A Place to Bury Strangers over the years.

Opener “Nice of You to Be There for Me” screeches and glides, dispatching all kinds of aural mayhem before “I’m Hurt” takes inspiration from early Sisters of Mercy. Lead single “Let’s See Each Other” and the caustic “I Disappear (When You’re Near)” are perhaps the nearest A Place to Bury Strangers have ever come to recording a bonafide love song, albeit dressed up in sonic belligerence. While parity is restored (for those familiar with APTBS’ more visceral excursions) on the blistering likes of “Anyone But You” and “Broken,” it’s New Order-esque closer “Love Reaches Out” that provides the biggest surprise, and possibly overall highlight.

As with all five of its predecessors, See Through You is a dish best served whole, as long as one is prepared for some unexpected moments. (www.aplacetoburystrangers.com)

Author rating: 8/10