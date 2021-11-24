



Selling Sunset (Season Four) Netflix, November 24, 2021

Photography by Netflix Web Exclusive



Sky-high spike heels, super-brief bottoms, hair that is short in one shot and long in another, nails like talons and lipstick that arrives in the room before its wearer does. The new season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, the unscripted real estate series revolving around the uber-attractive agents of the luxury real estate firm, the Oppenheim Group, is back for its fourth season. “Hiyeeee…”

The social media accounts of the addictive characters on Selling Sunset have so much delicious content, they provide an in-between season, of sorts, while the streamer is producing future episodes. Followers are updated on the fact that Heather Rae Young was engaged to the King of HDTV, Tarek El Moussa, that Crishell Stause’s ex-husband, This is Us’ Justin Hartley is remarried, to Sofia Pernas, that Amanza Smith along with Mary Fitzgerald and Crishell graced the cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine, that Mary and her husband Romain are still together, that Maya Vander was pregnant with her third child, that Davina Potratz returned to the Oppenheimer Group, and that the real queen of the agency, Christine Quinn, has published her book: How to be a Boss B*tch.

Christine makes her grand entrance accompanied by a big bouncy bass-y soundtrack with shots of her gem-studded, five-inch heels stepping out of a slick car. The camera scans up to train on a nine-month along belly. Christine wears her advanced pregnancy as only she can with mermaid hair down to her butt, a jacket that’s like a superhero costume and a tiny bejeweled folding chair that is her non-functional purse which hold exactly nothing. Ahhh, we’ve missed her.

But no one else has. Fans of Selling Sunset may be #TeamChristine, but the other agents are overwhelmingly #TeamAntiChristine. There is a huge chasm between the women at the agency: those who speak to Christine, and those who don’t. The latter spend all their time talking smack about her, the former spend all their time listening to her complain about how wronged she is. Christine’s self-righteousness wavers with each episode as she realizes she can’t bully her co-workers into accepting her on her terms, and that her oldest friends are not going to kiss and make up.

Who cares! She looks flawless. Her outfits are fire, so much so that you need to wear shades to handle all those bright colors and prints. She pops that baby out and it’s like she was never pregnant. She wears belly-bearing after belly-bearing outfit, each one more outrageous than the last. This is a little unsettling as the camera spent so much time on her bursting belly. Christine is also a client now as she needs a house that’s at least 10,000 square feet with multiple rooms to house her clothes in the first place, her baby in the second, and oh yeah, her husband.

Crishell is also a client as she is finally able to purchase a place for herself, one that she won’t be kicked out of. Crishell’s well-documented homeless years are still present in her mind, triggering her PTSD when she got divorced, which is a huge motivator for her to remain on top of her game. Her down-home, girl-next-door schtick isn’t convincing anymore though. She needs own the fact that she’s become just as much of a back-biting, Hollywood “hottie” as her cohorts.

There is more than the usual personal reveal in this season as Amanza’s home situation gets its own spotlight, which is not glamourous and feels more real than anything else on the show. Amanza looks immaculate, but she’s not living the high-life her colleagues are by any means. Between custody battles with her ex-husband, NFL player Ralph Brown, who abandoned her and their family in 2019, and struggling to support their children, Amanza has real problems, This takes away from the surface-level drama and mutes her character. Amanza’s troubles aren’t highlighted nearly enough on the show, whose focus is on superficial, schoolyard squabbles, not adult issues—which is also its draw.

There are a couple of new agents joining the agency. In response to this announcement from one of the Oppenheim twins (Brett? Jason? Who knows? No one cares), Maya asks, “Is she a blonde with nice cleavage?” Well, one of them is, Emma Hernan, Christine’s longtime nemesis. Emma can buy and sell the Oppenheim Group multiple times over. She already has allegiances in place and is ready to stir things up. In contrast, Vanessa Villela, not blonde, a native of Mexico and a former soap opera star, comes in trying to sidestep the nest of vipers. She’s just trying to sell some houses.

It was a relief when Davina, that dry specimen, was ushered out of the agency and off the show, but ugh, she’s back, groveling her way and kissing all the ass she needs to in order to tuck her legs under her desk again, except that her desk is already occupied.

This season has actual celebrity clients making appearances: French Montana, whose $650,000 home studio is jaw-dropping, Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Thomas Bryant. Other celebs, such as DJ Alesso, are namedropped and their houses showcased, even if the owners don’t show up on camera. The houses, if possible, are even more unbelievable than previous seasons. They are so luxurious, it’s like they are pretend houses made from a kit.

Selling Sunset is, essentially, absolutely ridiculous. The day-to-day outfits are absurd and impractical. The hairstyles are so high and so tight, you need a scalp massage after each episode. The parties, for dogs, are a shocking extravagance. The cliques are embarrassing for a middle-schooler, let alone grown, career-driven, successful women. And the music that pounds through each episode, which is supposed to pump up the “woman power” factor, is horrendous. But just try and turn Selling Sunset off. It’s simply not possible. “Cheers to that!”

And while we’re cheersing, let’s take some of that commission cash and replace those chipped paint branded metal coffee mugs at the agency, shall we Brett and Jason? (www.netflix.com/title/80223108)

Author rating: 7/10