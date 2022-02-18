



Severance Apple TV+, February 18, 2022

Photography by Apple TV+ Web Exclusive



Ever gripe about work-life imbalance with colleagues? And make dark jokes about it, like: the only solution for worker bee burnout is lobotomization? Severance takes those notions to both logical solutions and creative heights. The result: not just one of TVs best sci-fi satires, but an all-timer in both genres for any medium. Let’s just say George Orwell and Mike Judd would both love this new Apple+ series.

Adam Scott grows past his beloved Step Brothers comedy cameo to star as a deeply flawed and wounded leading man. As newly promoted department head Mark in the drab office at nefarious Lumen Industries, he underwent Severance’s titular lobotomy to forget the trauma he has experienced off the clock. Like his colleagues who underwent the controversial but effectively marketed severance procedure, Mark has been split into an “innie” work and “outtie” home self, each of which cannot recall what the other is enduring, regardless of increasing curiosity and suspicion.

In their cubicles, work-Mark and his colleagues pour over seemingly arbitrary, but mysterious DOS system-like number jumbles. Their drab retro office backdrop is fittingly paired with corporate hell lingo spouted by immediate supervisor Milchick. Played by break-out-star-in-the-making Tramell Tillman, Milchick’s grins are forced and eerie while enforcing ludicrous Lumen protocols like uptight dance celebrations for meeting quota (anyone up for a “defiant jazz” breakdown?). Then there’s the never-better Patricia Arquette as manager Peggy. She flings her coffee mug at newly-promoted department head Mark from behind her managerial desk in one bone chilling scene, replying to his meek “door open or closed?” query with a bilious “both” that leaves the other actor flailing, a callback to his Stepbrothers and Parks and Recreation comedic peaks. Their tense early interactions amount to the best office satire since The Office. Except those scenes forgo screwball punchlines for humor darker than the ink in your workplace’s printer.

Equally effective satire is delivered from the rest of the cast, especially improv comedian Zach Cherry. He deadpans quips about quota incentives, then flexes surprising drama skills when his work-self character glimpses what he’s missing out on at home. Same goes for Britt Lower as Helly, whose office sexual tension with Mark is cut short by her disgust with his line-toeing. This is rendered moot by her fearless determination to break free of her stifling cubicle despite her home-self’s refusal to accept her work-self’s increasingly risky resignation attempts.

The spellbinding up-and-comers are rounded out by iconic actors relishing, arguably, some of the best roles of their storied careers. Take John Turturro as the dweeby, by-the-book, yet heart-wrenchingly repressed Irving. His chemistry with the legendary Christopher Walken is sizzling, a glimpse of which is seen in the Severance trailer. Even their furtive glances convey multitudes wordlessly. At the same time, Turturro and Walken captivate on a more technical level by upping each other’s games. Walken mostly ditches his infamous schtick for a heartwarmingly understated turn, punctuating key moments with just-right doses of his trademark eccentricity. Turturro’s performance is one of the strongest among Severance’s many, expressing volumes with a furrowed brow or galled wide eyes. He’s also hilarious when rhyming off the Lumen office’s restrictive regulations or quoting the company’s cultish founder.

Severance’s writer/creator Dan Erickson is another newcomer who pens scenes with veteran-level aplomb. Every scene is a Golden Age of TV gem in its own right. But Severance’s dramatic heart resides at the workplace, where it also becomes a white-knuckle thriller. This is where director Ben Stiller especially shines, training his lens and setting the scenes with enough auteur flair to render his marquee comedic leading man career a footnote. He certainly brings the best out of his cast, similar to what he did with Arquette on the equally powerful Escape at Dannemora. Much like that prison drama, the incarcerated cast here — swapping orange jumpsuits for business casual — wind eerie corridors and inhabit expressive prop laden rooms that become characters in their own right. Early scenes of Scott and Tillman proceeding down Lumen hallways, which are disarming in their blandness, are directed by Stiller with particular verve. Each endlessly turned corner is less of to a path to a cubicle and more like an employee being slotted in their place.

Before long, these employees satisfyingly rise up to break free of those arbitrary cubbies, after seeing not merely the system’s exploitation but undeniable evil. By then, viewers will have long been hooked by not only that vital social commentary and the series spiky humor, but also Severance’s office shredder sharp direction and — above all — its white-collar hero cast. (www.tv.apple.com/us/show/severance)

<p>

Author rating: 8/10