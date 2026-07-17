



Ebbb Shallow Hits Ninja Tune

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Helped by the reputation and muscle of Ninja Tune, Ebbb have been building buzz for some time. Shallow Hits, their 11-track debut album, follows hot on the heels of a plethora of singles and EPs that have progressively indicated for some time that this band is both ready to dominate the radio airwaves and probably soundtrack your time at the gym in equal measure. The sound the trio create feels both fresh and familiar (always a good trick), presenting elements of Klaxons and Friendly Fires, both in the vocal delivery and some of the melodic choices made. Shallow Hits, in spite of its title, is a record of real depth. The band craft tunes which are detailed rhythmically, with deceptively complex hi-hat work, for instance, rewarding close listening to what might first appear to be a conventional indie-pop record.

Several singles have preceded the album’s release, with “Home Ground” and “Side On” the strongest. A notable aspect of Shallow Hits is its consistency. Whilst those singles have been picked, the fact that any of the tracks on the record sound like they might have been chosen as radio-ready tracks might feel like a strength, but it could also be a weakness. The album flows along steadily and in a bright, summery way, but not having clear standouts makes the album feel uniform rather than spectacular. As I write this the World Cup is in full swing and I could fully imagine Ebbb popping up on the soundtrack of EA FC in the future where tracks like “Remedy” might well become streaming sensations for the band without truly standing out from the crowd.

All of which runs the risk of making Shallow Hits sound less substantial than it really is. There is so much precision here, so much detail in the double tracking of many of the vocals, the synth inflexions, and the push-me/pull-you of the rhythm section. Shallow Hits is undoubtedly excellently put together. Sadly it feels like it lacks soul or the thing that elevates a record from being good quality and competent to being truly special and memorable, particularly in the crowded market place of the world of music streaming. (www.ebbb.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 6/10