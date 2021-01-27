



Moon Taxi Silver Dream BMG

Just over three years after releasing Let the Record Play, Alabama-bred alt-rockers Moon Taxi are rolling out new tunes, this time in the form of a slightly poppier, safer record. Though not exactly an ambitious effort, Silver Dream is an adequate addition to their catalogue and features 12 neatly packed songs united by feelings of nostalgia and liveliness.

At times, the band’s emphasis on larger-than-life pop reverie clutters what could be simple arrangements. But, when the mix tidies itself up—“Say,” the outro to “Lions,” and “One Step Away” serve as excellent examples of this—frontman Trevor Terndrup’s lofty vocals shine through commendably, so too do the musical stylings of lead guitarist Spencer Thomson, who seems drowned out most of the time.

Still, most songs do present an accessible, carefree energy. “Palm of Your Hand” is an upbeat, clap-filled romp, while “Keep It Together” features pulsating rhythms that frame Terndrup’s simple lovesick expression.

Perhaps the most apt comparison of Moon Taxi’s sound on this record is Maroon 5; while the songs may not be incredibly profound or instrumentally stimulating, they could easily fit on Top 40 countdowns and be enjoyed as entries in a casual playlist. Unfortunately, that tone isn’t overly original or revealing.

Make no mistake, Silver Dream is not an unpleasant record by any means. But, it does suffer from being largely formulaic and pedestrian. Still, pop fans will be at home here and will most likely find the band’s vibe to be inviting and congenial. (www.ridethemoontaxi.com)

Author rating: 6/10