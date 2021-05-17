



Smile Studio: Fun City Editions

Web Exclusive

For a week in the summer, girl hopefuls from around the state of California converge on a single auditorium in Santa Rosa, looking to be crowned the next “Young American Miss,” and win all of the scholarships, prizes, and publicity that come with the title. The rest of the world barely takes notice. For the characters in Smile (1975), it’s one of the biggest events of their year—if not their lives.

Smile was a film by director Michael Ritchie, a sort of middle child that came between the career peaks of directing Robert Redford at the height of his stardom (Downhill Racer, 1969, and The Candidate, 1972) and the commercial success that came out of hits like The Bad News Bears (1976), Fletch (1985), and their sequels. It was further brought about by producer David Picker—who’d go on to facilitate The Jerk (1979) and other Steve Martin classics—and writer Jerry Belson, who scripted many classic TV shows with writing partner Garry Marshall.

An ensemble piece through and through, Smile would work as the funnier half of a double bill with Robert Altman’s Nashville (1975), which was released only a few weeks before Smile and shares with it a meandering perspective through an oddly timeless slice of Americana. These are both movies where any one of half a dozen characters could serve as its lead, yet flit between twice that many in order to give their audiences an almost documentary-like overview of their fictional events.



“Big” Bob Freelander may be the closest the film has to a fulcrum character—and that’s because he’s played by the movie’s biggest star, Bruce Dern. Big Bob has all the hustle necessary to be a successful motorhome salesman, but there’s not a lick of sleaze in his body. An all-American, all-around good guy, Big Bob is a beacon of the business community, a presiding member of the local old boys club, and a returning judge for the annual beauty competition. One of the funniest sections of the film follows his crisis of faith, but it’s not what makes this movie move. The delight of this character is watching him try to keep everyone else’s morale high, and put out the little fires that pop up with his endearing brand of upbeat obliviousness.

A few more of the (many) memorable characters who orbit the Young American Miss competition include Brenda (Get Smart’s Barbara Feldon), a former winner who coaches the girls like a proud mother hen; she’s married to Big Bob’s best friend, Andy, the town drunk, whose midlife crisis is on a collision course with the big show. Character actor Geoffrey Lewis is Wilson, the poor, overworked bloke in charge of running the pageant, and choreographer Michael Kidd plays Tommy French, the hotshot Hollywood talent charged with whipping the girls into showbiz shape. There’s also “Little” Bob, Big Bob’s tween-age son, whose get-rich-quick scheme involves selling his school chums voyeuristic Polaroids snapped through the window of the visiting young ladies’ dressing rooms.

And then, of course, there are the pageant’s competitors themselves—and there are many of them, some played by future stars such Melanie Griffith, Annette O’Toole, Joan Prather, and Colleen Camp. To some of them, winning the contest could alter the course of their young lives. To those watching at home, the whole thing seems adorably trivial.



“You know something? You did a hell of a job,” whispers the show’s producer, congratulating his choreographer as he watches the spectacle unfold before him.

“I took a bunch of nice high school kids and turned them into Vegas showgirls,” French responds, sounding almost ashamed of the job he was paid so handsomely to do.

The competition itself is the movie’s grand finale. We won’t spoil the ending, but it’s a nail biter—and a brilliant kick in the teeth.

The new, Blu-ray edition of Smile looks absolutely top-notch, and includes a half-hour interview with the laid-back and still sharp-as-a-tack Bruce Dern, who shares his fun memories of the cast and crew. This is another win from the esoterically-curated Fun City Editions label, from whom you never know what to expect next.

(vinegarsyndrome.com/products/smile-fun-city-editions)

<p>