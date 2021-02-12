



The Telescopes Songs of Love and Revolution Tapete

With a career spanning over three decades, The Telescopes can lay claim to being one of experimental music's greatest institutions for the modern era. Active since 1987, with 12 albums and several handfuls of singles to show for it, their influence and legacy can be heard via numerous artists be it past or present while steadfastly encompassing any number of genres along the way. Their existence for the past 20 years has been largely due to the creative force of Stephen Lawrie; the only remaining founder member and arguably one of the most revolutionary artists in psychedelic music since the 1960s.

One thing Lawrie and The Telescopes have never repeated throughout their tenure is to make the same record twice. Which might be deemed commercial suicide by some, but is undoubtedly the main reason for his and their continued longevity. Always looking forwards without casting too many backward glances towards the past, The Telescopes have succeeded in pushing the envelope further than all of their contemporaries. More often than not with devastating results.

So, it shouldn't come as any surprise that Songs of Love and Revolution provides a masterclass in conceptual innovation. As with 2019's Exploding Head Syndrome, Songs of Love and Revolution was recorded by Lawrie almost in its entirety. Only whereas its predecessor was inspired by the break up of a relationship, Songs of Love and Revolution finds its creator in the midst of contentment.

Musically there are similarities with 1992's # Untitled Second, an album which cemented their place in Creation Records history and in hindsight, was probably years ahead of its time in delivery and execution. The genteel strains of "Mesmerised" and "Come Bring Your Love" echo the likes of "You Set My Soul," only channeled through sonics that wouldn't sound out of place on The Velvet Underground's self-titled third long player.

"This Is Not a Dream" and "Strange Waves" deconstruct any form of garage rock blueprint onlookers may have previously associated with The Telescopes. Both are formed around simple yet exquisitely orchestrated riffs, chugging along in Stooges like manner with Lawrie's quietly delivered vocal menacingly low in the mix. Meanwhile, "This Train" seemingly takes its cue from Iggy Pop's "Nightclubbing," even if it would rather be standing at the side of the dancefloor watching those flaunting themselves upon it rather than the other way round.

The oldest of the nine pieces here having first been released as a limited edition flexidisc back in 2012, "We See Magic And We Are Neutral, Unnecessary" finds itself re-recorded and spruced up, ensuring it fits in succinctly with Songs of Love and Revolution's efficacious tone. A regular staple in the band's live set for the past decade and a song that's grown in stature while changing shape several times over the years, it reverses the storm before the calm and effervescent "Haul Away the Anchor" brings the album to a close.

Essentially an instrumental version of a traditional Cornish sea shanty entitled "Padstow Farewell," "Haul Away the Anchor" delivers Songs of Love and Revolution to a tranquil and soothing conclusion. It was recorded as a tribute to Lawrie's future father-in-law who passed away last year, its final sound being that of seagulls flying away into the distance—a force of nature that's both solemn and inspirational in equal parts. Which is no doubt what its creator intended. Thirty-two years after the first Telescopes long player Taste, Songs of Love and Revolution heralds another marked evolution for Stephen Lawrie. (www.thetelescopes.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 8/10