



Søren Lorensen Lake Constance Okey-Donkey

Web Exclusive

Matt Hales, best known as the genius behind Aqualung, the band which finally brought him prominence after stints in criminally-underrated Britpop bands Ruth and The 45s (seriously, listen to everything they ever recorded, you won’t regret it) partners here with Davide Rossi, whose strings have adorned and vastly improved in captivating ways the work of Goldfrapp and Coldplay, amongst others.

They’ve named themselves Søren Lorensen after an imaginary friend character in Lauren Child's Charlie and Lola children’s book series. What began as a collaborative sharing of files between musical contemporaries here takes full flight as a beautiful amalgam of the best of the musical palettes of both. Opener “Furrows” builds to something special, whilst “Dead Disco” and “Swallow” are classic examples of Hales’ song-craft, made all the more spectacular by the beautiful string arrangements that provide the majority of their accompaniment. It seems this gorgeous album only exists because Matt Hales was free from the constraints of a recording contract and was allowed to work in whatever way he wished. One listen to this and you’ll be glad that he finally found his freedom and be wishing that freedom for other artists you love. Don’t let this one pass you by. (www.sorenlorensen.com)

Author rating: 7/10