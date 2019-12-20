



Space: 1999 (The Complete Series) Studio: Shout! Factory

Web Exclusive

As its title suggests, Space: 1999 takes place in the far-flung future of 1999, which was 24 years after the show premiered in 1975. Just like seven years earlier when 2001: A Space Odyssey imagined a turn of the century era of routine space exploration, Space 1999 takes place on a moon base. In the first episode, “Breakaway,” an explosion at an atomic waste site on the dark side of the moon causes the moon to rocket out of orbit and hurl uncontrollably into space. The residents of Moonbase Alpha find themselves further into deep space after travelling through a black hole, and eventually some space warps, and over the series they encounter various aliens and disasters as they try and find a new planet to settle on. It’s a fairly improbable concept of course, but the British/Italian co-production was grounded by strong leads in American actors Martin Landau and Barbara Bain, who were married at the time and were both previously in Mission: Impossible, and aided by a big budget, in 1970s TV terms at least.

The show was the brainchild of Gerry Anderson (along with his wife Sylvia Anderson) and he was more used to working with puppets than actors, having created the beloved 1960s children sci-fi adventure show Thunderbirds, which centered around marionettes and models. Hence the model work on Space: 1999 is strong. The series is probably better remembered by British TV viewers of the time, where it aired on one of the main TV networks, ITV. The producers failed to sell the show to any of the big American TV networks and so it aired in syndication instead.

The primary market for Shout! Factory’s Space 1999: The Complete Series Blu-ray set is a nostalgic one, but even if you didn’t grow up watching the show, modern sci-fi fans might find some historic value. The series featured several notable guest stars, including Patrick Troughton (who previously played the Second Doctor in Doctor Who), Sarah Douglas (who played General Zod’s evil cohort Ursa in Superman II), Ian McShane (Deadwood), Peter Bowles (Victoria), and Joan Collins (Dynasty). And that’s not to mention the various Star Wars actors who appeared in Space: 1999 episodes, including Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing, Julian Glover, Brian Blessed, Richard LeParmentier, and Darth Vader himself, David Prowse. And indie rock fans might be curious to know that season 2 regular Yasuko Nagazumi, a former Bond girl in You Only Live Twice, is the mother of Miki Berenyi, lead vocalist/guitarist in 1990s shoegaze/Britpop icons Lush (and currently in Piroshka).

Alas Space: 1999 only lasted two seasons and the planned third season and a proposed spinoff series centered around shape-shifting alien Maya (played by another former Bond girl, Catherine Schell), never came to fruition. The long mooted reboot Space: 2099 has yet to come together. For now, fans can revisit the original 48 episodes in this well produced box set that includes a third disc of special features, including new interviews with actors Barbara Bain and Nick Tate, various other interviews and documentaries, and new audio commentary from Gerry Anderson historian Anthony Taylor and writer/filmmaker Robert Meyer Burnett.

(www.shoutfactory.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10