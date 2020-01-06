



Spielbergs Running All the Way Home EP By the Time It Gets Dark

Web Exclusive

Sparking into fire with 2018's Distant Star EP, a supercharged power-pop record, strapping together equal parts Superchunk and Teenage Fanclub with a drizzle of post-rock, Norway's Spielbergs have since debuted their LP This Is Not the End with an expansion along the same lines.

Thrashing out indie of the most melodic and charming kind, things haven't changed much on this latest five-song offering, though the lead, title track feels like a poor choice—being a lumbering, mid-paced amble in comparison to punk-rock Big Star shenanigans on the confusingly titled "This Is Not the End"—it absolutely fizzes with angst and bubblegum-beautiful guitar.

The teen-dream yearning that typifies so many great slacker bands flows through the radio rock of "Oh No," while "The Sum" offers a hymnal that expands out into squalls of feedback, orchestral hum, and little-boy lost vocals. "Fake a Reaction" throws out an inversion of a classic riff in its intro, then scales the power-pop charts with no small amount of Cheap Trickery.

This stopgap EP serves as a great reminder why the prolific three-piece are looking likely to be a lock on the sweeter side of the indie scene for a while to come. (www.bythetimeitgetsdark.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 7/10