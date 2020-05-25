Steven Dayvid McKellar
ETHIO, Pt. 1 and ETHIO, Pt. 2
Self-Released
May 25, 2020 Web Exclusive
Having built a more than respectable body of work with Civil Twilight over the last few years, ETHIO finds the band’s frontman Steven Dayvid McKellar striking out on his own for the first time. Released as two EPs, the combined effect of the whole is startling. Falling somewhere between Four Tet and a slightly straighter iteration of Thom Yorke’s work with Atoms For Peace, this is a largely, and deliberately I would deduce, unsettling series of synths, blips, and beats upholding McKellar’s vulnerable vocals.
The songs that particularly affected me are “Modern Boy,” with its keening “wish you could have seen me/Everything so clearly” lament, and the skittering “Asleep At the Wheel”—“God knows what in your bloodstream/Asleep at the wheel I don’t blame you,” which McKellar almost whispers in the song’s mid-section before the beat kicks in once again. As the melody builds, McKellar alters pronouns, stating in an almost accusatory way, “We are asleep at the wheel/And I don’t blame you.” Who’s speaking? Who knows, but are we willing to listen? That’s really the question here, but I think you owe it to yourself to check out these splendid EPs. (www.stevendayvidmckellar.com)
Author rating: 7/10
Most Recent
- 10 Best Songs of the Week: Madeline Kenney, Wilco, Phoebe Bridgers, Deradoorian, and More (News) —
- My Favorite Album: MC Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger on Brightblack Morning Light (Interview) — Hiss Golden Messenger, My Favorite Album
- Adult Themes (Review) — El Michels Affair
- ETHIO, Pt. 1 and ETHIO, Pt. 2 (Review) — Steven Dayvid McKellar
- Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring White Sea (News) — White Sea, Why Not Both Podcast
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.