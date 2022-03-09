



The Dip Sticking With It Dualtone

Web Exclusive

Seattle R&B/pop outfit The Dip has been releasing convincing retro-inspired blue-eyed soul tunes for some time, and yet, despite its infectiously thrilling melodies and solid musicianship, has continued to fly beneath the radar. This seven-piece University of Washington-founded ensemble of former jazz music students possesses a gleaming, almost uncanny knack for reinterpreting the classic soul and pop sounds of the ’60s and ’70s through a consistently delightful indie approach, having initially turned heads on its 2015-released eponymously-titled debut and returning to do so again on its third album, Sticking With It.

Opening track “Paddle to the Stars” takes the lead, standing as the album’s most impressive entry, its rich sunshine harmonies and soulful bounce seeing the group advancing its already impeccable style. Other album firecrackers such as brassy “When You Lose Someone” and mirthful dance number “Vacation” see The Dip at its most blissfully evocative, while prom night ballads “Anyway” and “Eye to Eye”—two other notable tracks—set the floor for a memorable slow dance. The latter is especially noteworthy, gleaming with enough retro conviction to pass unquestioned through its subgenre’s pearly gates. Elsewhere, the cool determination of “Real Contender” and groovy sway of “Apollonia” make for strikingly authentic listening experiences, though the majority of the album’s tracks remain equally meritorious. Even faux-’70s film score excerpt “Yellowfinger” is entirely believable, never for a moment riding upon its potential “novelty” appeal.

Sticking With It is a solid entry in The Dip’s canon, despite its failure to break any fresh ground. A group of this caliber, with its niche interests and commendable ability to articulate them, does not necessarily need to “innovate,” as its allure exists within the easygoing joy imparted through its sound and resultant reassurance that such music still matters to younger generations. In this respect, Sticking With It is a “real contender,” sure to appease longtime fans and charm certain casual listeners into newfound admiration. The Dip remains a genuinely one of a kind act among its peers, its members’ educated musicianship and nostalgic vision pairing sublimely each time. (www.thedipmusic.com)

Author rating: 7/10