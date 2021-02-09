



Sudden Fear Studio: Cohen Film Collection

Web Exclusive

Film fans sometimes refer to Stanley Donen’s comedic thriller Charade as the best Hitchcock movie that Hitchcock never made. Vying for the title is David Miller’s 1952 film Sudden Fear, which expertly blends elements of film noir, suspense and melodrama into something that would give old Hitch a run for his money.

Hitchcock treated cinema like a clockwork mechanism; perfectly tuned to shock and startle his audience. Miller - a little remembered figure whose only other film of note was the 1962 Kirk Douglas Western Lonely Are the Brave - possesses no shortage of technical chops, but his true mastery lies in the way his camera and pacing cultivate emotional bonds between the characters and the audience. The film stars Joan Crawford as Myra Hudson, a wealthy socialite who is also the hottest playwright on Broadway. After dismissing promising young actor Lester Blaine from the lead role of her latest hit, Myra encounters him on a cross-country train ride back to her hometown of San Francisco. Over the course of the trip, they fall in love and marry soon after. However, Myra’s creative and personal bliss are threatened when she begins to suspect that Lester and his former flame may be plotting to murder her for her vast fortune.

Sudden Fear did not go unappreciated in its time, garnering four Oscar nominations including Best Actress for Crawford and Best Supporting Actor for Jack Palance, who plays the mercurial Lester. With his imposing six-foot-three stature, sunken eyes and prominent brow and jaw, Palance’s Lester evokes a debonair Frankenstein’s monster. Well remembered for playing villains, Sudden Fear allows Palance to combine his typical menace with the charisma of a romantic lead. Miller and his screenwriters smartly give the romance between Myra and Lester room to breathe, devoting enough time and attention to Myra’s happiness that you begin to believe it’s real.

Crawford’s performance as Myra displays a genuine sweetness that slowly unfurls from her sharp looks and guarded bearing. Miller knows that her eyes are the ace up the films’ sleeve and always returns his camera to them, evoking desperation, adoration, terror and hatred. Miller and the script both know when to let Crawford’s face do the heavy lifting, allowing for long stretches of silence while her eyes and brows do all the talking.

Last but not least is Gloria Grahame, less than a year out from her Oscar win for The Bad and the Beautiful and her career-defining performance in The Big Heat. As Palance’s poisonously sweet partner in crime, she’s a scene-stealer; no small feat in this film.

(www.cohenfilmcollection.net/films/sudden-fear)