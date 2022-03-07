



The Reds, Pinks & Purples Summer at Land’s End Slumberland/Tough Love

Web Exclusive

With his fourth home-recorded LP in the last few years, and following quickly after 2021’s underground breakthrough Uncommon Weather, Glenn Donaldson’s new The Reds, Pinks & Purples album, Summer at Land’s End, further establishes him and his home recording nom de plume as one of the best “bands” right now in this style. Which is to say shimmering, jangly, and well, kind of “summery” indie-pop if one associates the season with wistfulness and longing and not just cars, beaches, and barbeques.

It is fun, however, to watch Donaldson, who for several decades has been a formidable presence in San Francisco’s DIY indie-pop world (even singing backups on The Fresh and Onlys’ Long Slow Dance a decade ago and seemingly being in a dozen bands around town), establish himself as a great songwriter in his own right. Either way, this album is pure joy for anyone into artists like The Go-Betweens, The Smiths, The Lucksmiths, or anything on the Sarah label or the C86 cassette, not to mention modern indie-pop torchbearers like Slumberland’s own, much-missed Veronica Falls or even current Slumberland favorites Jeanines.

It should also be noted that pre-orders of the “indie exclusive” version of vinyl (which isn’t out until April, though the digital version and CD are already out) also include a bonus instrumental LP and while this reviewer hasn’t heard it yet, the evidence given by the gorgeous instrumental title track suggest that it’s not to be missed as well. (www.theredspinksandpurples.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 8/10