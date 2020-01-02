 Telefon Tel Aviv: Dreams Are Not Enough (Ghostly International) Review | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Telefon Tel Aviv

Dreams Are Not Enough

Ghostly International

Jan 02, 2020 Web Exclusive By Haydon Spenceley Bookmark and Share


I could write elegant sentence after elegant sentence praising to the skies the transcendent wonder of this album, at times taut, at times beautiful, at times spacious, and at times so tightly-wound as to be almost physically uncomfortable. A decade after the death of Charlie Cooper, Josh Eustis' decision to revive Telefon Tel Aviv could seem bold, but one listen through this glorious symphony of gothic electronica tells you that the decision was not simply justified: it was inspired.

"I Dream of it Often" begins proceedings, building from nothing to waves of oscillating synths. Beginning Eustis' set in London last year with this one showed the potential of the new material and it truly comes to fruition here. Other highlights include the rolling "Standing at the Bottom of the Ocean" and "Mouth Agape," which chronicles wonder more beautifully than any music heard in the last year.

However, the record is best enjoyed whole, with headphones, concentration, and responded to with adulation. Dreams Are Not Enough is 2019's best electronic album, hands down. (www.telefon-tel-aviv.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10

