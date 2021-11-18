



The Bank Dick Studio: Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Considered by many to be the quintessential W.C. Fields film, 1940’s The Bank Dick might just be his masterpiece. It was selected for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, and Stanley Kubrick would go on to rank it among his top 10 favorite films. At first glance, The Bank Dick is no different from many other Fields films—he plays a down on his luck family man with a nagging wife who runs into a series of mishaps, many of which don’t necessarily advance a linear plot. What makes this film so special, however, is how these tried-and-true elements are utilized in a such a refined and vibrant way, making it perhaps the most consistent of all of Fields’ films.

The scatterbrained story, written by Fields under the alias “Mahatma Kane Jeeves,” depicts Fields as Egbert Sousé (“accent grave over the ‘e,’” he repeatedly reminds others throughout the film), a family man with a tendency to hit up the Black Pussy Cat Café, which is less of a café and more of a saloon, to drink himself silly. A chance series of events leads him to becoming a film director, bank detective, and ultimately, hero who stops a bank robber not once but twice.

Fields’ films are known for having flimsy plots, but this quality is exactly what makes The Bank Dick shine. The film’s narrative progression reflects Sousé’s lackadaisical outlook on life, as he drifts along from one occupation to the other, taking life as it happens instant by instant. That being said, this film most likely has the most fully formed plot out of Fields’ entire filmography.

Even though The Bank Dick seems to be juggling a maelstrom of ideas and plot points, it all ends up coming together without a hitch, and at a brisk 72 minutes, it makes for a concise and zippy viewing, full of killer one-liners and Fields’ one-of-a-kind screen presence. The Bank Dick is perhaps one of the greatest comedy films ever made.

