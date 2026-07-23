

The Beta Band The Beta Band

The Beta Band The Beta Band @ The Limelight, Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK, July 21, 2026,

Photography by Lee Campbell Web Exclusive



There’s a particular kind of magic that happens when a band returns to a place after nearly three decades. The Limelight on a balmy Tuesday evening in July was filled with people who’d been here before, in 1998—a year that feels impossibly distant now. Clinton was being impeached. Seinfeld was ending. French footballer Mbappe was born, yes, born! The Good Friday Agreement was being signed in this very city, reshaping the political landscape forever. And The Beta Band were playing Belfast for the first time, crafting their particular brand of psychedelic, percussion-heavy, experimental soundscapes.

Now, in 2026, they’re back. And the room—packed with a crowd that seemed largely composed of those who remembered ‘98—felt like a reunion.

The Beta Band have always operated in a language that’s difficult to articulate without experiencing it live. Steve Mason’s vocals drift over constructions that shouldn’t work but absolutely do. Robin Jones and Mason’s dual percussion approach creates rhythmic territories that feel both tribal and utterly contemporary. John Maclean’s synths and samples bubble and shift like a psychedelic fog. Richard Greentree’s bass anchors it all with a kind of patient inevitability. They are, fundamentally, masters of the slow build—songs that accumulate texture and power until they become something transcendent.

You cannot fully appreciate The Beta Band from a recording. You need to be in a room with them, feeling the percussion work its way through your body, watching the rhythm section create geometries of sound that seem to have their own logic.

The twelve-song setlist drew heavily, and rightly so, from The Three EPs—their classic compilation that distilled their essence. “Dog’s Got a Bone” arrived with a charming dedication to Gypsy, their unofficial canine mascot, now immortalized on Beta Band merchandise. There was something perfectly on-brand about Mason proudly announcing this to the Belfast crowd, as if to say: we’ve not lost our sense of humor in the intervening years.

But the real revelation came in the jaw-dropping drum performances. Jones and Mason played kits in unison on “Broke,” creating something that felt almost orchestral in its complexity. The closer, “The House Song,” brought that same approach to bear, and the effect was genuinely communal—the entire room seemed to move as one, with the beats dying out and then building once again to a brilliant, tight finish.

“Dry the Rain” is simply an epic piece of music, and hearing it in this room, with this particular crowd bopping and singing along, it became something larger than itself. This is the song that should have been everywhere in 1997 but remained a cult classic of sorts. Hearing it now, nearly three decades later, felt like a kind of vindication—not just for The Beta Band, but for everyone in the room who’d held these songs close, who’d understood their genius when the wider world moved on to other things.

“Squares” followed in the first encore, and the joy on the faces of the crowd was palpable. These songs still resonate. More than that—they’ve aged beautifully, revealing new layers that perhaps weren’t visible when they were first released.

When The Beta Band came off stage to a rousing ovation, you could see the emotion on their faces. This wasn’t just another gig. This was a return, a reminder that some music transcends time and fashion. It made you wonder why it took them 21 years to get back together again. Mason’s parting shot—“see you in 20 years!”—drew laughs, but there was something genuine underneath it. Whether it takes another two decades or another month, the fact remains: The Beta Band still matters. Belfast remembered. It’s great to have them back.

Setlist:

Inner Meet Me

She’s the One

Assessment

It’s Not Too Beautiful

Push It Out

Needles in My Eyes

Dog’s Got a Bone

B + A

Dry the Rain

Broke

Encore:

Squares

The House Song

See - https://www.thebetaband.com/