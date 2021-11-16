



The Boxtrolls [LAIKA Studios Edition] Studio: Shout! Factory

Web Exclusive

Ten years ago, the town of Cheesebridge was rocked by tragedy when the previously-harmless Boxtrolls murdered a kind inventor and kidnapped his baby. Ever since, townsfolk have been required to lock their doors at curfew and remain indoors, lest their children be kidnapped by the monsters, too. This is when the city’s aristocratic elite strike a bargain with the local exterminator: if he can rid the town of every last Boxtroll, they’ll welcome him as one of their ruling class.

Enter “Eggs,” approximately age ten, a boy who’s been living amidst the Boxtrolls and doesn’t realize he’s not one of their own. It’s soon clear that the Boxtrolls aren’t the bloodthirsty monsters they were made out to be. We follow his story as he leaves the safety of the sewers, and goes out into the town during daylight in search of his friends, who have been gradually snatched up by the exterminator. He befriends a local girl, and eventually learns the truth of his past.

Released in 2014, The Boxtrolls was Studio LAIKA’s follow-up to ParaNorman, and based on Alan Snow’s novel, Here Be Monsters! Animated in stop motion, much like LAIKA’s other productions, The Boxtrolls is a marvel to behold. Requiring almost eighty sets, two hundred puppets, and over fifty thousand (!) interchangeable facial expressions, the results are incredible—the characters move fluidly, and there are only a few of the obligatory “stutters” in the animation present to remind viewers that it’s a stop motion film. The Boxtrolls puts on display some of the best animation of its kind. It looks wonderful in this new Blu-ray edition, and for anyone interested in the process behind it, there are some great extra features on the disc to help demonstrate how it was done.

The Boxtrolls is one of four Laika films newly released in special editions by Shout! Factory. Beyond being a technical marvel, it’s a fun family film – if a little gross, at times – with a fun voice cast, including Nick Frost, Richard Ayoade, Ben Kingsley, and Simon Pegg. We recommended the film when it was released in 2014, and still do today – especially if you’re a stop motion nut, as this edition gives extra looks behind the curtain at its creation.

(www.shoutfactory.com/product/the-boxtrolls-laika-studios-edition)

<p>