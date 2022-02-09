

The Bug Club The Bug Club

The Bug Club, Midnight Rodeo The Bug Club, Midnight Rodeo @ Rough Trade, Nottingham, UK, 2nd February 2022,

Web Exclusive

There’s a musical revolution happening in Wales right now, with the likes of Adwaith, Chroma, Red Telephone, Bandicoot, Panic Shack and Clwb Fuzz all making significant headway in recent months. Another outfit from the same part of the world ticking all the right boxes are The Bug Club, a trio hailing from Monmouthshire in South Wales. Their infectious brand of lo-fi, post-punk and dare I say it, pub rock – and by pub rock, I’m talking Dr Feelgood, The Modern Lovers and Joe Strummer’s first band of note, The 101’ers – is creating all kinds of waves across the UK right now. Regular staples on BBC6Music as well as embarking on tours the length and breadth of the British Isles over the coming months, their ascent is a delight to witness and testament to the trio’s exhilarating live shows and anything goes approach to songwriting.

However, before the headliners set it’s the turn of local supergroup Midnight Rodeo. Featuring members of several Nottingham bands past and present including The Hijinks, Sancho Panza, Cherry Hex & The Dream Ghost and Soft Girls & Boys Club. Midnight Rodeo make dreamy, pastoral pop that veers between folky psychedelia (Jefferson Airplane immediately springs to mind), errant shoegaze or just four-to-the-floor rock that’s unexpected in places yet instantly welcome. With a single out on Brighton’s Fat Cat Records next month, it’s probably fair to say you’ll be hearing a lot more from this six-piece as the year progresses.

Midnight Rodeo

With the venue full to capacity and anticipation already at fever pitch, it doesn’t take long for The Bug Club to win over the hearts and minds of everyone in the room. Precisely thirty seconds to be honest, which is the time it takes for the introductory riff to opener “The Word Of God” to kickstart proceedings here. Also, the opening number from last year’s debut LP Pure Particles, it’s the first of a handful of songs from the album (the whole of side one, basically!) that launches tonight’s set.

What immediately stands out is how excitably upbeat and proficient each member is. Whether that be livewire bass player-cum-vocalist Tilly Harris, fellow singer and guitarist Sam Willmett or beast of a drummer Dan Matthew. Each one an individual character in their own rights but together, a formidable three-headed beast and force to be reckoned with.

Possessing song titles like “If My Mother Thinks I’m Happy” and “All Of The Scariest Monsters Live In London” – both played at breakneck speed this evening – while playing a variety of styles that would appeal to a broad, cross-section of music fanatics whatever your bag. It’s hard not to be impressed with such a delightfully likeable band.

The Bug Club

Recent EP Intelectuals is played in all its chronological glory, from the swooning “Twilight” through to the raucous sixty-seconds burst of mayhem that’s “Doin’ Time” and its three vignettes in between. While the closing couplet of “We Don’t Need Room For Lovin’” off last year’s Launching Moondream One EP followed by A Love Song from the aforementioned debut album bring the night to a tumultuous but rousing finale.

With 2022 still only in its infancy, the smart money’s already on The Bug Club becoming household names by the time winter descends. You have been forewarned, and with good reason!