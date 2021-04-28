



The Carole Lombard Collection II Studio: Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Web Exclusive

Carole Lombard’s death in a plane crash at the age of 33 is one of the great tragedies of American cinema, cutting short an already prolific career that could have continued for decades. Although she was one of the most popular actresses of the 1930s, excelling in both comedic and dramatic roles, Lombard’s sole Academy Award nomination was for her role as a daffy heiress in love with her poor butler in the 1936 comedy classic My Man Godfrey. The film is not only a cornerstone of the screwball comedy sub-genre, but a sharp, of-the-moment look at class differences during the Great Depression. Kino Lorber’s second boxset of Lombard’s films features the three features she made prior to My Man Godfrey, which act as a collection of test runs for the elements that would define one of her most memorable films.

A major aspect of Lombard’s career was the way in which her personal and professional partners overlapped. She made four films with her first husband, William Warren, and one film with her second husband, Clark Gable. The 1935 film Hands Across the Table was the first of four films she made with Fred MacMurray, best remembered for playing the ultimate doomed noir protagonist in Double Indemnity, as well as the classic sitcom dad on the long running TV series My Three Sons. It’s not hard to see why pairing Lombard and MacMurray became habit for Paramount. His impish nonchalance and her world-weary snark bounce brilliantly off each other, to the point where scenes of them cracking each other up play like charming bloopers rather than written exchanges. Lombard plays the delightfully named Regi Allen, a working-class gal toiling away as a manicurist in the in-house salon of a fancy hotel. Convinced that love is impractical, Regi is solely concerned with landing a rich husband who can save her from a life of drudgery, but is oblivious to the affections of Allen Macklyn - Ralph Bellamy, here playing an urbane sophisticate, but still not getting the girl - a wealthy customer she befriends. Instead she falls for MacMurray’s Ted Drew, the slacker heir to a wealthy family. Charmed by Regi, Drew neglects to tell her that his family lost most of their fortune during the stock market crash, or that he’s engaged to the heiress of a pineapple company.

The criss-crossed class elements are what give Hands Across the Table a bit of a social edge on many screwball comedies of the era, presaging similar themes Lombard would tackle in My Man Godfrey the following year. Regi is introduced spilling out of a crowded New York subway car on her way to a crappy job while listening to her roommate/co-worker babble on about astrology, which feels remarkably modern for a film made 86 years ago. Her hard-earned pragmatism, when placed against MacMurray’s lackadaisical comfort - even though on paper, he’s as poor as she is - plays like a sly acknowledgement of how many audience members must have felt in 1935 as the Great Depression was only barely beginning to abate; the rich are lucky and undeserving, but that wouldn’t stop you from wanting to be one of them.

That sense of class awareness is perhaps one of the reasons that Love Before Breakfast, the second film in the set, doesn’t quite live up to its predecessor. Although Lombard was as adept at playing rich as she was playing poor, Love Before Breakfast doesn’t make much of class dynamics, with a narrative set almost entirely among the rich. Lombard plays Kay Colby, a rich woman engaged to marry Bill Wadsworth, played by Cesar Romero. Bill’s rival in the oil industry is Scott Miller, who buys Bill’s company and sends him on a two year trip to open up new markets in Japan. Scott does this for the express purpose of getting Bill away from Kay so Scott can woo her for himself. The film is less a narrative than a series of vignettes in which Scott pesters and humiliates Kay in an attempt to win her heart. This manifests in some pretty striking ways, exemplified by a scene in which Scott starts a bar fight with a football team after one of them is flirting with Kay. In the chaos of the fight, Scott accidentally punches Kay, leaving her with a black eye for part of the film. The image of Lombard with her eye blackened was striking enough to be used for the films poster, and although her stylish hats seem tailor-made for covering the bruise, it sets an unfortunate tone for the film as a whole. Sexism certainly isn’t the death knell of the screwball comedy, but Preston Foster is never quite charming or sincere enough to make his constant hassling of Kay seem even remotely romantic. It doesn’t help that everyone else in the film, from Kay’s mother to their hired help, are conspiring to get Kay to break down and fall in love with Scott. And the fact that they’re both rich lowers the stakes of the conflict and makes the film come off as a tasteless trifle.

The Princess Comes Across, a 1936 film reuniting Lombard and MacMurray, returns to issues of class, wrapping them in a comedic mystery so ridiculous, it’s easy to overlook its flaws. Lombard plays Princess Olga, a Swedish royal bound for New York via ocean liner, where a lucrative Hollywood contract awaits. Onboard, she crosses paths with MacMurray as King Mantell, a successful big band leader. Unfortunately for them, an escaped murderer has also boarded the ship and killed the man blackmailing them both. Olga is secretly Wanda Nash, a Brooklyn-born chorus girl intent on bluffing her way into the movie business. And Mantell has a criminal past that could threaten his newfound success. On top of that, the ship is also carrying five detectives returning from a police convention (one English, one French, one German, one Russian and one Japanese) who team up to solve the murder and deduce that Olga and Mantell are the prime suspects.

It’s just as ridiculous as it sounds. The film is mostly an excuse for Lombard to do a feature-length Greta Garbo impression, flipping back and forth between regal disdain and panicked hysteria with aplomb. Paired with MacMurray’s perpetual shit-eating grin, the two mesh predictably well as a pair of people fighting against their humble, checkered pasts. The final act borders on incoherent in terms of plot, but the whole thing is zany enough to entertain if you check your brain at the door.

