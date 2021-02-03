



Spare Snare The Complete BBC Radio Sessions 1995 - 2018

Those of you in the UK fortunate enough to be able to access the Sky Arts may have seen Grant McPhee's excellent 2017 documentary Teenage Superstars on their television channel recently. It tells the story of Glasgow's independent music scene throughout the 1980s and early 1990s while also paving the way for similar scenes and bands to emerge from other parts of Scotland in its wake.

One of those bands that would emerge after the initial wave were Spare Snare, a predominantly five-piece hailing from the city of Dundee, which sits approximately 83 miles north of Glasgow. Formed in 1992, they became synonymous with a new wave of Scottish bands that would go onto provide a more leftfield and grittier alternative to Britpop's mainly Londoncentric bluster. Thrust alongside the likes of The Delgados, Bis, The Yummy Fur, and Urusei Yatsura, then later Mogwai, Arab Strap, Snow Patrol, Idlewild, and Belle & Sebastian as the (then) new sound of young Scotland, Spare Snare had the world at their feet if they wanted it.

However, while many of their aforementioned peers became internationally renowned commercial success stories, Spare Snare remained fiercely independent. Singer and songwriter in chief Jan Burnett set up his own label Chute Records from the outset, initially as a way of ensuring Spare Snare's music would be released. Nearly 30 years and 13 albums later, the band remain on the same imprint.

Spare Snare are still as uncompromising and delightfully lo-fi as they were the day debut single "As A Matter Of Fact" touched the hearts of those that heard and were fortunate enough to purchase it back in 1992. Indeed, it's probably fair to say Spare Snare became one of John Peel's favourite house bands during the latter period of his life and their three sessions recorded between 1995 and 2001 are fully documented here on this extraordinary, career spanning boxset.

Having remained constantly active throughout their 29 years of existence, The Complete BBC Radio Sessions 1995 - 2018 is a warts and all compilation that covers every angle. Whether it be the ramshackle, high energy punk rock of their earliest broadcasts or the more refined and dare I say it, mature selections of which their later material is mainly comprised.

Spread across three CDs and packaged alongside a 36-page booklet that features many previously unseen photos and artifacts taken from Spare Snare's extensive library stretching back three decades. The first CD collects all three John Peel sessions in all their frenetic and boisterous glory, jingles and all. Highlights are aplenty but that very first one from January 1995 probably takes some beating, a ferocious "Wired For Sound" and "Super Slinky" being particularly excitable.

The other two CDs contain sessions from Peter Easton's Beat Patrol programme recorded in 1995 and 1996 respectively, the first of which is a gig at Glasgow's 13th Note that's notable (if you'll pardon the pun) for hosting the debut live performance of "Bruising You," which would go onto be one of Spare Snare's best known songs over their long and distinguished career. Elsewhere, sessions recorded for Vic Galloway (BBC Radio Scotland) and Marc Riley (6Music) sit side by side with a 2007 one for Aled Jones' Good Morning Sunday show on Radio Two that finds Burnett and co. delivering their take on traditional hymn "Amazing Grace."

It goes without saying The Complete BBC Radio Sessions 1995 - 2018 is an essential collection for anyone with any interest in lo-fi indie rock. Whether it be hardcore devotees or newcomers to the insatiable wares of Spare Snare. (www.sparesnare.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10