



Crass The Crassical Collection One Little Independent

Web Exclusive

“Fuck the politically minded, here’s something I want to say, about the state of the nation, the way it treats us today.”

If ever a set of lyrics were relevant to the present it would be those. However, these were written over four decades ago. Sometime during the summer of 1977 to be precise. They’re the opening lines of a song called “Do They Owe Us a Living?” which despite clocking at under 90 seconds would go on to be a defining moment in its creators’ story.

You see, Crass were no ordinary band. If they were ever a band at all in its most traditional sense. Despite emerging at the heart of punk’s first explosion in 1977, their ideologies and community spirit had as much to do with the hippy movement a decade earlier. Completely at odds with punk’s nihilistic sensibility, Crass were more of a protest group. A resistance movement of sorts steeped in contradiction yet at the same time forging a clear discourse around the concepts of anarchy and peace that became a way of life. Particularly for those at the heart of the group’s musical, political and aesthetical activism.

My introduction to Crass was simple. As an 11-year-old just starting out as a music collector covering as many paper rounds as possible to feed my next purchase, Crass records became some of my earliest purchases. Partly because of the price tag; “Pay no more than…” became a synonymous feature of Crass releases, both from the band themselves and its accompanying record label. So, the prospect of paying 45 pence for a seven-inch single (“Reality Asylum”) or two pounds for a 12-inch record (The Feeding of the 5000, a 45 but essentially an album consisting of 18 tracks) was hard to resist, and as a result, Crass become a prominent name in this writer’s record collection.

Aside from the cost, their record sleeves were an attraction in themselves. Essentially wrap around leaflets when opened up formed a poster on one side and a series of essays and articles on the other. From a literary perspective they were like no other. Taking free speech to a whole new level, the overriding message being “think for yourself.”

The Crass logo has become one of the most recognized of its kind. It’s almost confrontational collage symbolizing the collective’s anti-authoritarian stance while adorning thousands of T-shirts, badges, and leather jackets around the world. Nevertheless, Crass were anything but a fashion statement. Formed at an anarchist commune on the outskirts of Epping, initially by Penny Rimbaud and Steve Ignorant. “Band members” came on board via the squat, with the Crass line-up often veering between that of a traditional band and anywhere up to double figures, depending on the project.

Musically as coarse and direct as anyone had been up to that point, with their output ranging from uneasy to at times, unlistenable. Yet at the same time never less than essential. Often cited as a source of inspiration by musicians and labels alike ever since, their legacy remains in tact as arguably the most radical band to emerge from the UK punk scene. So, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise their implosion as a band in the summer of 1984 and eventual cessation of the label eight years later was enshrined in bad blood centered around musical, political, and artistic differences.

Which brings us onto The Crassical Collection, where the collective’s entire recorded output has been given a long overdue reappraisal. Housed in seven separate packages that can either be purchased individually or as a complete collection. The Crassical Collection finds each of their five albums remastered along with the aforementioned The Feeding of the 5000 and 1986’s singles collection Best Before 1984. All seven packages come with a CD of bonus material—much of which is previously unreleased—alongside new and original artwork with an individual booklet that finds Rimbaud, Ignorant, and other former band members describing the making of each record.

All in all, it’s a decidedly impressive package that alongside the 2006 documentary There Is No Authority But Yourself and Ian Glasper’s excellent history of anarcho-punk, The Day the Country Died, represents a timeless set of artifacts documenting the origins of a grassroots DIY movement that’s spawned numerous scenes and subcultures in their own rights.

From a listening perspective, The Crassical Collection is a mixed bag as one would expect. The Feeding of the 5000 CD couplet is perhaps the most revealing, particularly the second disc which includes the very first demo version of “Do They Owe Us a Living?” and the previously unreleased likes of “Heartbeat of the Mortuary” and “I Don’t Like It.” Possibly the most embryonic Crass recordings in existence, they’re a fascinating insight into a musical outfit just taking its first steps and offer no real hint of what was to follow just a few months later.

The next three couplets in the collection represent Crass at the height of their powers both musically and as agent provocateurs. Albums one and three (Stations of the Crass and Christ: The Album respectively) are the sound of the collective at its most terrifying. Brutal, intense, extreme, confrontational, and unmissably exciting all at the same time. The era that spawned them providing an endless stream of material for their subject matters (namely Thatcher, Reagan, poverty, inequality, the rise of right-wing politics and nuclear disarmament). It’s little wonder authorities and politicians were scared of the collective’s impact and tried to ban them forthwith.

The middle album of those three, 1981’s Penis Envy, was also a groundbreaking statement of intent in its own right. As well as being a vast musical departure from its predecessors and successor, its Freudian title and oblique references to feminist issues make it one of the most important albums to emerge from the blitzkrieg of punk. It was also the first of their records to feature vocals exclusively from two of the three female members (Eve Libertine and Joy De Vivre) while tackling subjects such as contraception, marriage, and body shaming.

While the final two chapters in the Crass story are both uneasy listens—1983’s Yes Sir I Will and the posthumous 1986 release Ten Notes On a Summer’s Day—the singles and B-sides compilation Best Before 1984 is perhaps the most concise when it comes to conveying their message and raison d’etre. The aforementioned spoken word anti-religious diatribe “Reality Asylum” and its B-side “Shaved Women” have achieved legendary status in their own rights. As have follow-up seven inches “Bloody Revolutions” and “Nagasaki Nightmare,” the latter’s flipside “Big A Little A” in particular paving the way for bands like No Means No, Minor Threat, and later Fugazi to fuse politically and socially aware statements with a cross-pollinated musical mix of hardcore punk and freeform experimentalism.

Perhaps more appropriately, an outfit like Crass are as relevant today as they were 40 years ago. Something that becomes no more apparent than the inclusion of a Dominic Cummings quote on the outer sleeve of Best Before 1984 (“It’s a threat to decent democratic principles”). Indeed, one could gleefully imagine Boris Johnson and his inept bunch of cabinet ministers wincing behind locked doors at the prospect of an artistic movement uprising in the same way as Crass did during the Thatcher era.

A vital addition to any music collection that’s fraught in places but ultimately rewarding over all, even if avid collectors might baulk at the price. (www.olirecords.com)

Author rating: 8/10