The Freshman [Retro VHS Edition]

Clark Kellogg is an incoming freshman at NYU, a long distance from the rural Vermont town where he was raised. Before he can even begin his first day of film classes, Clark is ripped off by a shady cab driver who pulls away with his bags and money. He manages to track the guy down, who tries to compensate him with a cushy, yet-almost-certainly illegal courier job for Little Italy “importer” Carmine Sabatini – an infamous mob boss better known as “Joe the Toucan.”

Released in 1990, The Freshman would have been little more than a serviceable family comedy had lightning not struck in the casting department. Somehow — we’re guessing a truckload of cash was involved – they landed Marlon Brando as their overly welcoming godfather, basically reprising his Vito Corleone role in a comedy. (The script was re-written after he was signed on to work in a zillion references to his iconic film.) Matthew Broderick joined next, theoretically being one of the few young stars at the time who could pull off the movie’s increasingly in-over-his-head hero and appear believably flustered.

The Freshman’s plot is little too complicated and far-fetched for its own good, needing a heavy helping of voiceover for the audience to piece it all together, but the humor is enjoyably breezy and PG-rated. (One of the longest comic sequences revolves a giant, slippery lizard let loose in a shopping mall, which is only a "Yakety Sax" accompaniment away from going full lowbrow.) By no means deep, The Freshman is a good bit of fun for any Godfather fan, and worth a grab in Mill Creek’s latest, bare bones (but very budget-friendly) Blu-ray release.

