



Proper. The Great American Novel Father/Daughter / Big Scary Monsters

Web Exclusive

These days, Proper. aren’t interested in their listener’s comfort. After the underground acclaim for their sophomore record, I Spent the Winter Writing Songs About Getting Better, the Brooklyn punks have found themselves teetering at the edge of well-earned DIY success. They were quickly establishing a sound and direction, driven by an ear for catchy snaking hooks, reference-laden lyrics, and soul-baring confessions. Yet, with their follow-up record, The Great American Novel, they buck any overtures towards mainstream acceptability. Instead, after years of pandemic burnout, rising inequality, and ever-present racism, Proper. are back and they are angry.

Undoubtedly, they have a right to be. They’re a trio of Black creatives who have spent years carving a space beneath the overwhelmingly white facade of emo and punk. Along with the burgeoning critical interest brought on by their sophomore record came a new set of listeners, many of whom are white themselves. That new audience brought new priorities to the band. As frontman Erik Garlington explains, “If they’re going to be a voyeur to the Black experience, I wanted to strip away all the cheeky song titles, lyrical inside jokes, and optimistic singalongs. I want them to hear this record and learn about our identity crises, our aimlessness, how many friends and family we know that are dead or in jail by 25. How, at eight we were told we were gifted but by 11 we were told we’re dangerous.”

The resulting record is heavier than anything Proper. have attempted before. Tracks like “McConnell” and “Done Talking” lean into post-hardcore growls and blistering guitar soloing, as Garlington lacerates his vocal cords with visceral performances. You can practically hear the sweat dripping from Garlington on the record as he rages, backed by galloping basslines from Natasha Johnson and explosive drumming from Elijah Watson.

While these make for some of the most gripping moments on the record, there are also tracks that offer respites of stark confessional beauty, such as “Ganymede,” “Barbershop Interlude,” and “Milk and Honey.” The band are able to move between these various modes effortlessly, sometimes within the same song, as in the multi-phased vignettes of “In the Van Somewhere Outside Birmingham.” With their latest effort, Proper. seem out to prove that they can do it all, melding together intense fury, poignant songwriting, and enthralling performances, all while pushing in ambitious new directions.

That ambition is one of the defining creative elements of the record. The band are intent on pushing boundaries, whether they be of comfort, respectability, or creativity. Garlington has consistently listed Kanye West as an influence, and there’s more than a hint of West running throughout The Great American Novel, at least in attitude if not in style. After all, as Garlington describes, the record is about the perils of Black Genius, specifically his own. Much like West’s work, the record is written distinctly through Garlington’s lens and he isn’t afraid to be brutally honest, braggadocious, or messy. The record itself opens with Garlington singing, “I’ve been living reckless, I’ve been breaking bad/I’ve been sleeping with men old enough to be my dad.”

From there, Garlington paints his most in-depth self-portrait yet, interrogating his relationship with the music industry and how it exploits and commodifies black culture, exploring his heritage, his masculinity, his Blackness, and his place in America at large. He examines moments both intimate and expansive, ranging from the inner monologues behind a blossoming friendship to an imagined conversation with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The results are thematically dense and undeniably ambitious, yet despite the sprawling range of the 15 tracks, each track feels like an important piece of the story Garlington has set out to tell.

As implied by the album’s name, that story is quintessentially American, an unapologetically Black retelling of The Great American Novel. It’s not a tribute, but an indictment, with America framed as an abusive relationship Garlington can’t seem to leave (“No matter what you do I’ll crawl back to you/To red white and blue, red white and blue”). Yet, even as Garlington notes “This land was never made for me,” he can’t help but hold tight to the people and places that he has come to treasure. That tension is the crux of the album, leaving the band bruised, battered, and exhausted by its end.

By the record’s soulful closing moments Proper. have made a strong case to join the canon of Great American Novels. They offer up a definitive work of modern Black Americana, digging into the dark essence of American life as reflected through the inner world of Erik Garlington. Some could find it too ambitious, too unfocused, or too overwrought. But what is undeniable is every moment feels thoroughly heartfelt and genuine. At its core, The Great American Novel is a work of singular boldness and authenticity, one that could not be made by any band but Proper. (www.likerealproper.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10