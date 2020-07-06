 The Grip Weeds: Giant on the Beach (Anniversary Edition) (Wicked Cool Records) Review | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
The Grip Weeds

Giant on the Beach (Anniversary Edition)

Wicked Cool Records

Jul 06, 2020 Web Exclusive By Haydon Spenceley Bookmark and Share


There’s something truly special and exciting about discovering a new band, finding that you love their vibe, and on top of it all learning that they have been around for years and have loads of great records, including a 15th anniversary reissue of Giant on the Beach. I’ve recently been on a voyage of locating a band such as The Grip Weeds, whose Facebook page lists their influences as, “Beatles, Byrds, The Who and all who sound like them.” Many have tried, few have succeeded, but this veteran band with a lead-singing drummer comes as close as any to faithfully re-creating the sounds of musical heroes of yore.

It’s not hip, apart from in an achingly retro cool kind of way, but the beauty of their music is that before you know it, you’re humming along and coming back for more. Astral Man has a stunning chorus, and the B section of Realitiesleads to some great guitar work. I Believe could have been on Revolver. Meanwhile, Waiting for a Sign features a powerful vocal performance and a harmonically intricate melody. The rhythm section is consistently precise and, in what is a hallmark of the band, layered with vocal harmonies that add real depth and gravitas, lifting their songs to new heights. The Grip Weeds may have been an untapped musical marvel for a while, but there’s no reason for that to remain the case. (www.gripweeds.com)

