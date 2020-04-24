



The Heavy Eyes Love Like Machines Kozmik Artifactz

Web Exclusive

The Heavy Eyes are something of a Memphis blues-rock institution, and it’s high-time the wider world woke up to their storming riffs and killer songwriting with their latest album Love Like Machines.

Opener “Anabasis” lulls the listener into a false sense of security before exploding in a wholly satisfying way. “Made for the Age” rushes along on the back of a killer riff that could soften the hardest of hearts. The funk of “God Damn Wolf Man” gives a welcome change of pace—Brendan Benson and Jack White wish they could come up with something this potent—whilst closer “Idle Hands” brings the record home on a gorgeous rolling rhythm and gloriously fuzzed-out riffs. Do not miss out on this fine band. (www.theheavyeyes.com)

Author rating: 7/10