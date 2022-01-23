

The KVB The KVB

The KVB, Dream English Kid The KVB, DEK @ The Bodega, Nottingham, UK, 21st January 2022,

Web Exclusive Photography by Ian Weston

Sometimes perseverance works wonders. Take experimental electronic duo The KVB for example. Having been around for over a decade and released their debut album Always Then a good ten years ago, its taken a lifetime of dedication to their cause along with a hectic live schedule to finally see their name bandied around as one of the most exciting outfits in the UK. Critically acclaimed sixth album Unity came out towards the end of last year, earning the duo some long overdue recognition in the process. So, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise their first ever show in Nottingham has an air of anticipation about it. Not least because this evening also marks the first night of a European tour that will see The KVB play over thirty shows between now and the first week of March.

Beforehand, Manchester based trio DEK (Dream English Kid) provide a dazzling introduction to the evening’s entertainment courtesy of a set that relies as much on its visual element as it does the music. Musically, reference points as disparate as Kraftwerk, Sun Ra, Broadcast and Julee Cruise come to the fore as each of the four pieces they play tonight alternate between motorik techno, shimmering ambience and freeform jazz. Vocalist/synth player/saxophonist Hannah Cobb guides each mesmerizing piece backed by fellow musicians George Cole and Liam Ogburn, the latter combining his work with DEK as bass player in Working Men’s Club. Despite their set lasting little over twenty minutes, DEK make an immediate impact that leaves those of us that turned up early wanting more. While still only early days in the band’s recording careers, they’re clearly ones to watch over the coming months and with a brand new four-track EP out imminently, could well be the latest pioneering electronic act to break out of Manchester’s ever vibrant underground music scene.

DEK

Back to the headliners, The KVB’s recent performance at Rockaway Beach festival proved to be one of the weekend’s highlights. Taking inspiration from the past (Suicide, A Place To Bury Strangers and Xmal Deutschland are three that immediately spring to mind) to create an exciting sonic vision for the future, The KVB are undoubtedly on top of their game right now. Indeed, for what should comprise a fairly minimalist set-up, there’s actually quite a lot happening on stage, from the animated duo (Kat Day on synths and vocals, Nick Wood on guitar and vocals) to their own visual accompaniment behind them. Playing a set that’s understandably heavy on songs off the last album, their insatiable mix of electronica, psychedelia, post punk and shoegaze provides a welcome tonic for those who’ve ventured out on this freezing cold Friday evening. “World On Fire” and “Unbound” both possess a crossover appeal for the dancefloor masses while “Structural Index” displays elements of early Cure or Sisters Of Mercy in its make-up. By the time “Unité” brings their short but sweet set to a close, The KVB can feel safe in the knowledge Nottingham has taken the duo to their hearts, which is duly replicated by the unplanned encore that follows.

Let’s hope their next visit to the city is sooner rather than later. In the meantime, if anyone is searching for a night out to banish away those January blues, look no further than The KVB. They might just possess the hottest live ticket in town right now.