Although plenty of Hollywood films have trod this same ground in the decades since, The Mortal Storm (1940) was one of the earliest to examine how a society can be swept off their feet by a fascist regime. It did this with two of the era’s stars, pairing again Jimmy Stewart with Margaret Sullavan from the hit romantic comedy The Shop Around the Corner (1940)—this time playing lovers in a far more somber situation.

Freya Roth (Sullavan) is the daughter of a preeminent Jewish science professor (the Wizard of Oz himself, Frank Morgan), and an aristocratic German mother. She was one younger brother and two elder, full-blooded German half-brothers. It’s through them that she’s made two of her closest friends: her fiancé, Fritz, and Martin (Stewart), a pacifist veterinarian from the nearby village.

Soon after Hitler is named chancellor in 1933, her fiancé begins his rise within the local Nazi party—pulling her half-brothers in with him, and creating a rift in their friendship with the anti-fascist Martin, and a multitude of complications within her mixed family. She finds herself with a front seat to witness the horrors of the Nazis’ rise to power, as people close to her are beaten or vanish without a trace.

An outwardly anti-Nazi film released a year before the United States entered World War II, The Mortal Storm is a damning indictment—even if the studio tried to dial back the condemnation in favor of potential ticket sales. MGM, worried that the movie would negatively affect their German audiences, avoided mentioning “Germany” as much as possible, and outright refused to identify Freya or her father as Jewish, instead using the vague descriptor “non-Aryan.” This attempt to have their cake and eat it didn’t work, of course: it led to all of MGM’s films being banned in Germany altogether.

A moral tale wrapped up in the more palatable shell of a melodrama, The Mortal Storm resonates in 2020 for reasons not needing mention; it might be considered more of a classic if it weren’t so terrifying. (Which means, it’s done its job.) The supporting cast includes a very, very young Robert Stack, nearly unrecognizable except for his Unsolved Mysteries voice, and future Marcus Welby, MD star Robert Young.

Warner Archive’s Blu-ray release of the film looks very good, capturing the black-and-white photography with crisp contrast. The accompanying cartoon, Peace on Earth (1939), feels like a frightening, apocalyptic episode of The Twilight Zone disguised as a cartoon about anthropomorphic squirrels, but it’s beyond perfect a pairing with the disc’s main feature. The additional short, Meet the Fleet (1940), is a fluffy Navy recruit film with George Reeves and Robert Armstrong, and at least enjoyable if not particularly relevant to the main movie. Altogether, though, The Mortal Coil is a great film in a very good Blu-ray edition, and an especially worthwhile pickup for fans of Stewart’s.

