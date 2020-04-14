



The New Regime Heart Mind Body & Soul Self-Released

Web Exclusive

When you’re Ilan Rubin it must be quite hard to work out what to do next. Currently fulfilling the drumming requirements of Angels & Airwaves and Nine Inch Nails (diverse, much); formerly with Lostprophets and Paramore, he’s turned his hand to most shades of the rock palette by now. It might surprise you to learn that I would have firm confidence proclaiming The New Regime as having been consistently the creative and performance highpoint of all that Rubin has turned his hand to. On this, the act’s fourth long-player, released as a series of EPs prior to being collected in a fiendishly satisfying whole, we’re treated to a master class in modern rock music.

Whether it’s the eponymous single with its driving projection of all that’s been great about The New Regime for years, or the synth pulses-cum-rock swagger of ‘Do Right By Me’, or even the straight-ahead focus of ‘Feel No Pain’ for now at least this is the ultimate expression of all that makes Ilan Rubin one of the most valuable and noteworthy titans of contemporary rock music. If you’ve never heard The New Regime before now, what can I tell you. Your ears are in for one hell of a treat. And who even releases a 19 track LP these days anyway? That’s right, The New Regime does. You’ll be glad they have. (www.thenewregime.com)

Author rating: 8/10