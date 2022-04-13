



Pictoria Vark The Parts I Dread Get Better

Google Pictoria Vark’s real life alter ego, Victoria Park, and you are likely to come up with dozens of spots to have a nice picnic, but will come up short on indie rock bass players. But the touring bassist for Squirrel Flower makes no qualms about announcing her presence on The Parts I Dread. The Iowa via NYC-area artist’s full-length debut album holds sonic similarities to Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan’s earliest sketches on her Habit EP. But thematically the departure is stark. Jordan’s EP centered on bedroom-bound isolation as a result of chronic illness, while Park’s bedroom is ripped right from under her while off at college. “I’m an island in this family, waive my rights for visiting,” Park rails through the maelstrom at the end of “Wyoming.” A valid complaint as her parents uprooted from New Jersey to the state of the song’s title, making Park’s Iowa college town the cruel fulcrum in a sudden swing westward.

Though Park does rage on further in the Black Sabbathian doom of central track, “Out,” much of the album is a more thoughtful exploration of being uprooted and looking for a spot to belong. Starting with the bass and synth driven “Twin,” Park gives us a fictionalized glimpse into her story along with a taste of her self-aware wit: “you saved my ass reluctantly,” she quips over the song’s sonorous tones. Park’s expertise with the bass lends a particularly strong dynamic to the album’s proceedings. Album highlight “Good For” has a brighter tone than some of the less fleshed out tracks and benefits from its gently pulled bass notes that are colored over with subtle tape loops. Park sings sweetly, “What am I good for?,” to be met with a choir of support in the chorus.

If “Good For” provides the landscape of Park’s search for answers, the similarly paced “Demarest” finds her at a more prescient sense of peace. Even if Park continues to question her place: “what affection amounts to sin?,” but she closes that thought with the knowing “there’s more to live for than I know yet.” For an artist early in their career, and in spite of the album’s theme of displacement, Park evidences an implicit sense that things tend to work out in the end. That comes to full fruition on the “kicking down the cobblestones” folky breeze of the closer, “Friend Song.” Where missing the subway leads to an amicable amble through New York City. The Parts I Dread proves to be a winning introduction to Park’s talents as a musician and a songwriter. And the album proves that “Home is Where the Heart Is,” is a much better adage than “You Can’t Go Home Again.” (www.pictoriavark.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 7/10