



The Piano Studio: The Criterion Collection

Web Exclusive

Jane Campion’s The Piano is a visually stunning and deeply engaging story about love, connection and jealousy. The film took home the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1993, where Campion was the first woman director to win the prestigious award.

The film follows a woman named Ada (Holly Hunter), who has been mute since she was six years old. Sold into marriage by her father, she and her daughter (Anna Paquin) move to New Zealand armed with very few belongings, notably including a piano that Ada cherishes deeply. From the beginning, her and her new husband Alisdair’s (Sam Neill) relationship is filled with deep silences, a lack of connection and a general sense of resentment. When their neighbor, George (Harvey Keitel), exchanges the piano with Alisdair for some land, Alisdair tasks Ada with teaching him the ways of the instrument

Initially, Ada’s and George’s piano lessons and relationship begin with much coldness and distance. Things begin to change, though, when George offers her the chance to get her piano back in exchange for her allowing him to observe her as she plays. As their deal progresses, Ada and George begin to become more intimate with one another, even amidst Ada’s initial hesitations to follow his instructions. Things become ever more complicated, though, when Alisdair learns of Ada’s and George’s relationship, leading to constant friction between the three.

Right from the film’s opening, it is clear that Campion is consistently in charge of her craft. Even though the film’s main character has no speaking lines, Campion manages to express her complex emotions in a way that feels fit to the film’s story and tone. This is especially evident in her reliance on, and constant showcasing of, the gazes between each of the characters. By showing how Ada’s expressions and body movements change depending on who she is around, viewers can instantly comprehend the extent of the character’s connection with George, as well as her disconnection with Alisdair. This maneuver allows the film’s central conflict to consistently feel believable and engaging, leading to a thrilling final act that ties the film’s story and themes together in a compelling and thought-provoking way.

The film’s storytelling successes are also attributable to its stellar cast. Hunter absolutely shines as Ada, acting with both restraint and openness when the film’s script calls for it. Much of the film’s tension relies on her character’s visual and gestural cues, both of which she delivers in near-perfect fashion. In their supporting roles, Neill and Keitel deliver memorable and emotionally complex performances. They perfectly capture the fine line between desire and disdain that their characters constantly walk on. The chemistry between the three, though, is what truly sells everything happening on-screen.

In terms of visuals, The Piano definitely stands out. Each shot is crafted like a painting, a feat that shines through whether Campion is capturing the vast landscapes of New Zealand or the intimate connections between characters. Additionally, the director constantly places emphasis on the beautiful yet harsh natural world around the characters, evident through the variety of shots showcasing characters traveling through deep mud, within dense forests and on steep mountains. As a result, the film beckons viewers to sink not only into the film’s story but into the film’s entire world, creating a deeper sense of engagement that only becomes amplified as the plot progresses.

The Criterion Collection’s 4K digital transfer looks absolutely stunning, bringing the film’s lush landscapes and subdued colors to life. Moreover, the physical release is stuffed with a variety of bonus features. Among the most notable are: a commentary track with Campion, multiple interviews with people who worked on the film, and a short film by Campion from 2006.

(www.criterion.com/films/30424-the-piano)