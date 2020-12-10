



Lanterns on the Lake The Realist EP Bella Union

Web Exclusive

It’s been a helluva year for Lanterns on the Lake. In February, Hazel Wilde and company released Spook the Herd, a beautiful album with blistering insights for a polarized world. The acclaimed LP was shortlisted for the Mercury Music Prize and elevated the global platform for the English rock band.

The Realist is a short set to close the book on 2020. Anchored by a title track, a remnant from Spook’s recording sessions, the band’s new EP reminds us at year’s end of their cinematic brilliance. “You know I dream in morse code,” sings Wilde on “The Realist,” as piano and strings carry her affecting vocal work through swells and builds.

As for the other tracks present, Lanterns on the Lake have done an excellent job of building something substantive yet stylish around a cornerstone track. “Understudy” is a hauntingly sparse confessional: “I can’t tell where the white lies end and the real ones begin,” sings Wilde. “Baddies,” a single from Spook the Herd, is elongated here, trading the original punchy arrangement for a pensive tone. “Romans” and “Model City” both maintain the drama, the latter as a gritty instrumental track to close the EP. (www.lanternsonthelake.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10