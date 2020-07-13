



The Residents Metal, Meat & Bone: The Songs of Dyin’ Dog Cryptic

Web Exclusive

The Residents have been making entertainingly obscure music for over 40 years now and it seems there is no stopping their creative energies. Their latest in a long line of notoriously innovative and avant-garde releases is Metal, Meat & Bone, purportedly a re-interpretation of songs by forgotten bluesman Alvin Snow, aka Dyin’ Dog… or is it?

It’s possible these are re-imaginings of the Residents’ own songs, culled from pre-Residents demos, which have been resurrected and re-done in The Residents’ trademarked mysterious and oddball fashion. Either way, these tracks are as deliriously delightful as they are demented and cacophonous, and sound like a mashup of Tom Waits’ swampy blues and Nick Cave murder ballads. An acquired taste for sure but ultimately scrumptiously delicious! (www.residents.com)

Author rating: 7/10