The Sword and the Sorcerer [Collector’s Edition]

At the dawn of the 1980s, Albert Pyun was an aspiring filmmaker pounding the pavement in Hollywood, knocking on doors and doing his damnedest to set his projects apart from those of the hundreds (thousands?) of other wannabe directors pitching films around Tinseltown. Pyun had big ideas—maybe too big for an unproven talent trying to get his foot in the door—but so did many of the writers competing with him for financiers’ dollars. However, the Hawaiian-born Pyun had a few things they didn’t: experience working under two of the most famous names in Japanese cinema, Akira Kurosawa and Toshiro Mifune; an impressively large collection of storyboards, drawings, and makeshift props; and pure tenacity. Pyun and his partners didn’t give up.

Pyun’s ever-evolving project was a fantasy epic, packed with magic and medieval bloodshed, which would eventually become The Sword and the Sorcerer (1982). It’s not hard to understand why producers weren’t exactly falling over themselves to invest in something that required so many expensive sets, costumes, and special effects at the start of that decade. But then, there was a shift in thinking: namely, John Boorman’s Arthurian fantasy Excalibur (1981) made a butt ton of money at the box office, and a big-budget adaptation of Conan the Barbarian (1982) was announced to be in development. Suddenly, a film about an undead sorcerer, warring kingdoms, and sword-swinging hero didn’t seem too far out in left field. Brandon Chase—a longtime distributor of exploitation films who’d had recent success as an independent producer on Alligator (1980)—saw an opportunity to cash in on Conan’s big-studio marketing, and greenlit The Sword and the Sorcerer with a mind to beat the Schwarzenegger blockbuster into theaters.

The Sword and the Sorcerer tells the tale of Prince Talon, the true heir to the Throne of Edhan, which was forcefully taken from his family by the wicked King Cromwell (Invasion USA’s Richard Lynch). Cromwell conquered his lands with the help of a sorcerer named Xusia, whom he raised from the dead with the help of a witch—and later betrayed, sending him to his death once his dark magic was no longer needed to wage war. Over a decade passes, and another prince, Mikah (Jaws 3-D’s Simon MacCorkindale) attempts a rebellion against Cromwell, but is captured. His sister, Princess Alana (Kathleen Beller), enlists a roguish mercenary to rescue her brother, unaware that this mysterious adventurer is actually the exiled Price Talon (Lee Horsley).

With so many princes, kings, warriors, and advisors, it can be a little bit hard for a first-time viewer to track who’s working for who and why—the movie has a season’s worth of Game of Thrones story squeezed into its 99 minute runtime. But, the Richards Lynch and Moll—the latter, future star of Night Court, playing the devilish wizard Xusia underneath several pounds of killer-looking prosthetics—are clearly the baddies, and the movie leaves no doubt about who you’re supposed to be rooting for. If you can relax and settle in for the ride, The Sword and the Sorcerer is a great deal of fantasy fun—not to mention, at moments a real feast for the eyes.

Any fan of Albert Pyun’s forty-year filmography probably feels that he’s had more ideas in just his pinky finger on a weekday afternoon than many filmmakers have had across their entire careers. This is probably both his blessing and his curse, as so many of his films are full to the point of bursting with wild and creative concepts, but have been repeatedly let down by their budgets, tampering producers, and other issues. (One sometimes wonders if even a $100 million budget would be enough to do complete justice to some of the movie ideas Pyun’s come up with.) However, the moon and the stars seemed to align in a way for The Sword and the Sorcerer. As famously troubled as Pyun’s very first production was, a lot of things went right, such as a solid cast and contributions from a few soon-to-be legendary makeup and SFX talents: Oscar-winning makeup artist Gregory Cannom and effects superstars The Chiodo Brothers, of Killer Klowns from Outer Space and Pee-wee’s Big Adventure fame.

The Sword and the Sorcerer did meet its goal and just managed to beat Conan to movie screens by a few weeks. The independent gamble paid off big time: it was a massive hit, raking in almost $40 million on its way to becoming the biggest indie success of its year. While the reviews were mixed, most critics agreed that its wild visuals were top-notch. A few years later, once video and cable really opened up new avenues for movie fans to find the film, it became an even bigger cult favorite and one of the most memorable entries in the suddenly prolific sword and sorcery genre.

Shout! Factory have released the film in a new 4K UHD/Blu-ray edition on the occasion of its 40th anniversary. Taken from a new scan of the original negatives, it’s visually leaps and bounds ahead of any prior home video release of the movie. While the low budget and overall “fogginess” of the movie—so many scenes are shrouded in mist or smoke—mean that this isn’t a release that will necessarily push the limits of your 4K home theater setup, the UHD disc will offer a very noticeable improvement in the movie’s many dark scenes, providing an extra level of detail there that’s lost in lower-resolution presentations. (The Blu-ray included in the set isn’t anything to sneeze at, though, and is going to look fantastic to anyone used to older editions of the movie.) The real prize to be found here are the release’s staggering number of bonus features.

The star contributor to the disc’s extras is Pyun himself, who turns up in both a new on-camera interview and a feature-length commentary. The filmmaker, who’s suffered with dementia for years but has courageously continued to make movies in spite of that, speaks of his debut feature with both fondness and candor. He addresses the many issues the movie faced, but also shares great stories about things like sneaking into Charlton Heston’s dressing room to pitch him the movie, David Hasselhoff’s failed audition, and working with a coked-up Richard Lynch. For Pyun fanatics—whose ranks seem to grow with each passing year—these two features will be worth the price of admission. But wait, there’s more!

Shout!’s special edition includes a plentiful assortment of marketing materials, galleries, and trailer reels, but even more exciting are a bunch of newly-produced interviews courtesy of Samuelson Studios. A few highlights include Princess Alana (and future Dynasty star) Kathleen Beller, who revisits the film for the first time in what seems to have been decades, talking about both the good and bad things she witnessed on set, and talks at length about being wrapped up by the movie’s 14-foot python. We also get a chat with the Chiodo brothers, who talk about building the film’s memorable Crypt of Souls set piece, and another with editor Marshall Harvey, who shares a story about Oliver Reed attempting to record the trailer’s voiceover but stumbling through the characters’ names thanks to a few too many martinis. (There are also new interviews with FX artist Allan Apone and co-writer John Stuckmeyer.) The most poignant piece on the disc is titled “Dedicated to Jack Tyree, Stuntman”—a tribute to the stunt artist who was killed while filming a high fall that was ultimately used in the film’s final release. Each interview subject looks back on that grim day of the shoot, and addresses the moral implications of keeping that scene in the movie. It’s a very interesting mini-documentary about an event that everyone still appears visibly shaken by four decades later.

With the movie’s best-ever home video presentation and hours’ worth of new extra features detailing its difficult path to the screen, Shout!’s collector’s edition of The Sword and the Sorcerer is an easily recommended pickup for any fan of ‘80s fantasy or the work of Albert Pyun.

