



The Truth Studio: IFC Films

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

Web Exclusive



In one of the The Truth’s early scenes, French screen legend Catherine Deneuve captures her audience’s attention when her close-to-home character dismisses what should be her comeback role. Portraying an in-her-autumn-actress named Fabienne, she says the director who cast her in a sci-fi flick has “no poetry” in his camera work, relying instead on quick cuts and flashy special effects. It’s a droll, meta moment in a movie that couldn’t be further from that deep space film within the film. Indeed, The Truth’s pace and direction from Japanese Palme d'Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda (Shoplifters) is as languid as its protagonist’s geriatric body language (and don’t get me started on her entitled, lethargic work ethic).

Like her character, Deneuve is a Francophone silver screen legend. But thankfully (unlike her character) she’s resting on nary a laurel in this fearlessly dark hearted role. Her offhand, matter of fact insults at screenwriting daughter Lumir (played by equally legendary Juliette Binoche) and mediocre American thespian son in law (an endearingly boyish Ethan Hawke) make for a galling, authentic portrayal of an absentee, self-absorbed parent. While lesser screenwriters would have such characters shout heartfelt platitudes theatrically at the audience, Kore-eda’s thankfully subtler script suits Deneuve’s obvious yet understated talents.

So yes, the truth hurts when spoken by characters like Fabienne. Lucky for us audiences, it also sets this fascinatingly flawed character free, in what’s sure to be one of the most touching and bittersweet films of the year.

Author rating: 8/10