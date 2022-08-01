The Weeknd, Kaytranada
The Weeknd Revels In Striking Theatrics At Chicago’s Soldier Field,
Aug 01, 2022
Photography by Bina Zafar
Web Exclusive
On Sunday, July 24, The Weeknd performed to a sold out stadium at Chicago’s Soldier Field—and his theatrics were at an all time high. From donning the infamous face mask spotted in the “How Do I Make You Love Me?” video to his detailed cityscape that lit up the stage, the singer—whose latest album Dawn FM was reviewed by Under the Radar earlier this year—relished in his role as provocateur.
Opening act Kaytranada warmed up onlookers with a focused set that showed off his precision as well as his musicality. The Weeknd, who performed for nearly two hours, executed songs that covered the span of his career. From “The Morning” to “Wicked Games,” “The Hills” to “Save Your Tears,” the spectacular range captivated fans who knew the lyrics to every word. Check out the exclusive photo gallery from the show, courtesy of Bina Zafar.
The Weeknd Setlist:
Alone Again
Gasoline
Sacrifice
How Do I Make You Love Me?
Can’t Feel My Face
Take My Breath
Hurricane
The Hills
Often
Crew Love
Starboy
Heartless
Low Life
Or Nah
Kiss Land
Party Monster
Faith
After Hours
Out of Time
I Feel It Coming
Die For You
Is There Someone Else?
I Was Never There
Wicked Games
Call Out My Name
The Morning
Save Your Tears
Less Than Zero
Blinding Lights
