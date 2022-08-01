



The Weeknd, Kaytranada The Weeknd Revels In Striking Theatrics At Chicago’s Soldier Field,

Photography by Bina Zafar Web Exclusive



On Sunday, July 24, The Weeknd performed to a sold out stadium at Chicago’s Soldier Field—and his theatrics were at an all time high. From donning the infamous face mask spotted in the “How Do I Make You Love Me?” video to his detailed cityscape that lit up the stage, the singer—whose latest album Dawn FM was reviewed by Under the Radar earlier this year—relished in his role as provocateur.

Opening act Kaytranada warmed up onlookers with a focused set that showed off his precision as well as his musicality. The Weeknd, who performed for nearly two hours, executed songs that covered the span of his career. From “The Morning” to “Wicked Games,” “The Hills” to “Save Your Tears,” the spectacular range captivated fans who knew the lyrics to every word. Check out the exclusive photo gallery from the show, courtesy of Bina Zafar.

Kaytranada

The Weeknd

The Weeknd Setlist:

Alone Again

Gasoline

Sacrifice

How Do I Make You Love Me?

Can’t Feel My Face

Take My Breath

Hurricane

The Hills

Often

Crew Love

Starboy

Heartless

Low Life

Or Nah

Kiss Land

Party Monster

Faith

After Hours

Out of Time

I Feel It Coming

Die For You

Is There Someone Else?

I Was Never There

Wicked Games

Call Out My Name

The Morning

Save Your Tears

Less Than Zero

Blinding Lights

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.