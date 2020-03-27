



The Wizard [Collector’s Edition] Studio: Shout! Factory

"YIt’s easy (and perhaps a little fair) to write off The Wizard (1989) as a feature-length Nintendo commercial; the movie was cooked up as a way to keep the buzz going for red-hot NES titles during a cartridge shortage. But, rather than other, early cinematic cash-ins on video games which turned out some truly hokey messes – we’re looking at you, Super Mario Bros., Street Fighter, and Double Dragon – The Wizard was something a little more sincere and heartfelt.

To start with, the subject matter is way heavier than any 90-minute Mario 3 advertisement probably called for. It’s about a pair of brothers (Fred Savage and Luke Edwards) who run away from home after a messy divorce threatens to bring them apart. The younger brother lies somewhere on the autism spectrum, and is also grappling with unthinkable guilt over having recently watched his twin sister drown in a river in front of him; his mother’s new husband has him committed to a psychiatric home. They’re helped along their way to California by a resourceful little girl (future indie rock superstar Jenny Lewis) who practically lives by herself in a dilapidated trailer home, because her absentee trucker father lost their home when his showgirl ex-wife gambled their savings away in Reno.

Although socially distant and near-mute, the little brother turns out to be something of a video games savant. At first the two older kids take advantage of his skills to hustle money out of opponents at small town arcades, but then turn their eyes to “Video Game Armageddon,” a gaming championship held in Los Angeles with a $50,000 grand prize.

The only things standing between them and the prize money are a bumbling detective hired by the wicked stepfather to hunt them down, a father and elder brother (Beau Bridges and Christian Slater) who seem just as interested in sabotaging the efforts of the professional private eye as they are in finding their missing family members, and a badass tween video game pro who smokes his competition with the help of the cutting-edge Power Glove. (“It’s so bad.”)

The movie is quite a bit better when it focuses on the three runaway kids and their frantic quest to get good at every single Nintendo game before they reach Video Armageddon. (There’s so much Nintendo game footage.) The hijinks between the dad, big bro, and the slimy detective are way hokier, and unfortunately eat up almost as much of the movie’s runtime.

Shout! Factory have put together a wonderfully loving special edition Blu-ray of The Wizard, which should make anyone else who grew up on this movie happy. There are many extra features with cast and crew members talking about their experiences on the movie, which has now accumulated enough cult appreciation that the actors can openly reflect on what likely wasn’t any of their personal favorite roles in their filmographies. There are deleted scenes and an audio commentary, as well. Most exciting are a pair of quirkier extra features: a first-hand account of what it was like to work Nintendo’s call-in hint line during the height of the NES and SNES eras, and a clinical analysis from a child psychologist who gives her opinion on what might be going on with the younger brother.

