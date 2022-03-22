



The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm Studio: Warner Archive

The Brothers Grimm earned their place in literary history for their work preserving European folklore in the early Nineteenth century. This 1962 feature directed by Henry Levin and George Pal—the science fiction legend of War of the Worlds fame and more—imagines the beginnings of their early careers as gatherers of fairy tales, and punctuates that story with fantastical, special effects-packed versions of three of their famous fables.

Wilhelm (Laurence Harvey) and Jacob (Karl Boehm) Grimm work together, paycheck to paycheck, churning out technical tomes on German grammar and commissioned histories for the local duke. Jacob is devoted to his work, unable to even notice when a beautiful tourist (Barbara Eden) takes an interest in him. Meanwhile, Wilhelm finds himself often distracted by the folktales spun by local spinsters and shopkeepers, handing over his pittance salary to their tellers for the right to record them for posterity—money that he barely has to support his wife and children. When Wilhelm’s fairy tale obsession puts their livelihood at risk, the brothers’ partnership is nearly torn apart.

There’s not much to this framework for The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm, but that’s by design. The film truly comes to life each time Wilhelm recounts (or overhears) one of the famous tales that would become part of the brothers’ canon. And, boy, they are spectacles!

Russ Tamblyn stars as the resourceful woodsman in “The Dancing Princess,” winning the heart of the titular royal (Yvette Mimieux) in a gorgeous, forest-set dance number that takes full advantage of the movie’s three-panel Cinerama format. This segment also features an exciting chase scene, as Tamblyn scrambles to keep up with a speeding, horse-drawn buggy in the mountain roads of Bohemia, and supporting appearances from Jim Backus and Beulah Bondi.

The stars of the Christmas-themed “The Cobbler and the Elves” aren’t big-name actors, but a cadre of George Pal’s trademark “Puppetoon” creations who manufacture an assortment of shoes to music.

The most impressive segment of the trio is “The Singing Bone,” which feature Buddy Hackett as the dim-witted squire to the traitorous Sir Ludwig (Terry-Thomas). Special effects are particularly on display here, with a stop-motion dragon integrated in with the live-action actors in a manner that holds up surprisingly well, even today.

The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm was the first non-documentary feature film released in the Cinerama format, which required three synchronized images to be projected at once to produce an ultra-wide, curved presentation. Some of these specialized theaters featured screens that were more than 100 feet wide, and which curved roughly 146 degrees around the audience. It’s a view similar to that of the human eye, and is remarkably immersive. Unfortunately, as the somewhat-uncommon format died out in the late ‘60s, many of its films fell into disrepair—or were reissued in smaller formats which lost the grand scale of their original Cinerama release.

A suitable compromise was found here for Brothers Grimm, which has been shown in less-than-stellar formats over the decades since its Cinerama debut. One disc presents the movie in “Smilebox” format, which feels strange for about the first two minutes until the eyes adjust. The image is stretched across the screen with arcing mattes; try to imagine a bowtie-shaped image, full-screen at the sides but slightly squished in the middle. This rather successfully recreates the curved viewing experience of Cinerama, and encourages viewers to look to different parts of the screen to track action, or to take in the scenery. It’s surprisingly immersive, even on smaller TVs—it’s an effect that feels like antiquated VR. It’s very ahead-of-its-time for a sixty-year-old movie. (There’s an additional Blu-ray in the set which includes the movie in a more traditional widescreen format.)

Truth be told, this inconspicuous home video release of Brothers Grimm is the result of a major feat of film restoration. The very nature of Cinerama called for rolls of film to be run simultaneously from three different projectors; this means that it required three times as much film as a regular feature. Considering that it is 140 minutes long, it was the equivalent of fully restoring 420 minutes of film. Taking into account that the original negatives were heavily damaged with moisture, mold, and general rot, and that the opening sequence was missing entirely and had to be restored from a black-and-white, nine-strip archival print, the amount of work that went into this is staggering. There’s a 40-minute documentary available on the second disc which goes into technical detail with the restoration team, and will be fascinating to anyone with even a nominal interest in film preservation. It’s worth noting, too, that they point out where they used modern technology to make small fixes to the original film, smoothing out frames where cameras were misaligned during the original shoot, correcting lighting issues during the stop motion sequences, and touching up some of the matte effects. They’re all small fixes, and it’s admirable that they’re transparent about where they altered the original work.

Other bonus materials include two short interviews with George Pal’s biographer, who talks about where the film fell in the director’s career, and some of the artists who produced work for the film’s marketing materials. There are vintage radio interviews with Yvette Mimieux and Russ Tamblyn, as well as a very short clip showing off the plaque that’s displayed in the quaint little German town where the movie was filmed. The booklet mimics the movie’s roadshow program.

The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm is incredibly charming, and a very exciting film, visually. (If you by chance were underwhelmed by a version you saw elsewhere prior to this, give the film another chance here—the restoration and Smilebox format faithfully restore the movie’s beautiful colors and unusual framing.) Restorations such as these are worth supporting, and this release comes with our hearty recommendation.

