



There’s Always Tomorrow Studio: Kino Lorber Studio Classics

In suburban Los Angeles in the mid-1950s, the handsome and successful Cliff Groves (Fred MacMurray) slaves away his days overseeing his popular toy company. At night, he comes home tired, barely able to win the attention of his busybody teen children or the wife who dotes on them around the clock. Forced to dine alone after the family ditches him and his extravagant plans for mom’s birthday, a glamorous old friend, Norma (Barbara Stanwyck), pays him an unannounced visit. A friendship kindles, but so does a misunderstanding among his suspicious kids, who assume he’s having an affair with this mystery woman. As the kiddos’ behavior grows increasingly petty towards him, Cliff starts to wonder if leaving his family isn’t such a bad idea after all.

Another classic-era Douglas Sirk melodrama—this one shot immediately after his greatest masterpiece, All That Heaven Allows (1955)—There’s Always Tomorrow is another one that will delight his devotees, being one of the best of his second-tier movies. (If you’re deciding between this and All I Desire, reissued at the same time on Blu-ray, this is the easy choice.) It’s sadly not in Technicolor, but it is shot by Russell Metty, the cinematographer on most of Sirk’s upper-echelon films; you can find many examples of the clever framing this director’s films are famous for. (Stanwyck entrapped in a rainy windowpane on the top floor of the accidentally creepy toy factory; Cliff sitting in a prison made of decorative rails as he makes a desperate call to Norma after an especially crummy night with the kids.) On Blu-ray this all looks pretty fantastic.

It’s a more-than-solid flick all around, and it goes without say that Stanwyck is great as a lonely, self-made career woman. It’s hard to imagine many other actresses could have pulled off the character’s penultimate speech – in which she dresses down Cliff’s kids and suggests that maybe their pops should abandon them, because they’re such shitty children – without sounding like a monster.

Kino Lorber’s Blu-ray also comes with a commentary from Samm Deighan and a theatrical trailer.

